Mike Tyson finally addresses Jake Paul’s $5m fight bet

Mike Tyson has finally responded to Jake Paul’s $5 million bet for their upcoming fight. However, it’s not the answer Jake would have wanted.

Since announcing that they’d rescheduled their long-awaited fight, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been ramping up the hype. Sure, there is plenty of skepticism around it, especially with regards to ‘Iron’ Mike’s health and age, but there is also a tonne of excitement as well.

Jake has stated that, for him, it is Tyson “or nothing” and won’t be drafting in a backup fighter. The pair are already slated for massive paydays – what with Netflix being involved and the fight taking place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Article continues after ad

However, with Jake being Jake, he’s tried to sweeten the deal a little bit. The ‘Problem Child’ suggested that Mike could bank another $5 million dollars. “Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million,” he said in an October 8 TikTok.

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had said that Tyson was ‘ignoring’ his bet. However, ‘Iron’ Mike has finally answered him.

“He should offer more,’’ Tyson told USA TODAY Sports. “Tell him probably about 20 (million).”

Article continues after ad

If Tyson was to agree to the bet, and lose, he’d have to get an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo. So, you can see why he’d want a bit more cash.

In terms of how both fighters are going to approach the class, Tyson noted that he’s feeling good. “I don’t expect him to come head on and fight me, so I’m have to catch him for a couple of rounds,” he also told USA Today Sports.

Article continues after ad

As for Jake, he’s aiming to ‘frustrate’ the heavyweight legend. “Box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me,” is what he told the Hollywood Reporter.