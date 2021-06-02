Sylvester Stallone and Dana White predict Jake Paul vs Tyrone Woodley outcome - Dexerto

World famous actor and director Sylvester Stallone and UFC President Dana White shared their predictions for the boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Stallone, who gained superstardom for his Oscar-nominated performance as boxer Rocky Balboa in 1976, was asked about who he thought had the upper hand in the upcoming bout while signing autographs on June 1.

Despite Woodley coming off a four-fight losing streak and having a bit of a disadvantage in the youth category, Stallone had no issues predicting him over the undefeated Problem Child.

When replying to a question about age mattering in the contest, the Rocky actor had a simple response – but one that Jake may be wise to take note of.

Advertisement

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: Sylvester Stallone says Jake Paul will most likely lose to Tyron Woodley. Stallone later says about the 15-year age difference, "Punching power is the last thing to go." pic.twitter.com/qIrTIuNVG1 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 2, 2021

“Punching power is the last thing to go,” he said, shortly before leaving the crowd of people and getting into a car.

While Stallone seems to think that Woodley has the edge with his power, UFC President Dana White was a lot more vocal about who he believed would win.

During an appearance on the Mike Swick Podcast, White explained why Woodley would get the win in a decisive fashion.

“Tyron Woodley has punching power, and he’s put a lot of dudes to sleep in his career,” White noted, while acknowledging he has gotten older and isn’t as good as his younger self.

Advertisement

That said, for his actual prediction, White was fully on team Woodley. “I’d have to go with Woodley by knockout,” he said after some pressure. “Woodley should knock him out, but again, the Tyron Woodley you talk about isn’t the same f***ing guy he was four years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatch)

Interestingly, Jake Paul’s own contract reportedly states that if he were to lose, there is an automatic rematch clause. It’s possible that we end up seeing two fights between the two in the event Woodley scores the win.

Read More: TikTok owner takes legal action over YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

We’ll have to see if Sylvester Stallone and Dana White’s predictions hold true when the two duke it out on August 28.