Someone actually bought insane $2m VIP ticket for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

A $2 million VIP ticket for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been sold and not only does it come with a pre-fight locker room visit, but there’s even a “specially built ringside suite” to elevate its owners above the rest of the crowd.

While the road to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has had its ups and downs, the 27-year-old social media celeb and the 58-year-old boxing legend are finally about to throw down. After some health concerns and an initial delay, Friday, November 15 marks the date for their in-ring clash.

While some have cast doubts on the rules and others have voiced concerns about the aging Tyson, millions will be tuning in nonetheless. The bout is set to be broadcast live on Netflix as the streaming giant enters the world of live sports entertainment with a bang, giving every subscriber access without paying an extra dime.

Yet one eager group has done the opposite and spent more than just a few extra dimes. Dropping $2 million USD on a one-of-a-kind VIP package, TorkLaw, a personal injury law firm in the United States, will be attending the event in style like no one else.

Netflix / Most Valuable Promotions The $2m package gets you into a private booth at ringside.

The $2 million package comes with all manner of luxurious perks, from a personal escort to autographed boxing gloves from those in the main event. It also bundles in a two-night stay at Loews Arlington Hotel, not to mention the usual access to all pre-fight events including the press conference and weigh-ins.

Topping the bill, however, is something brand new for the Paul vs Tyson card. A ‘specially built’ ringside suite has been set up to give two of the six ticket holders a truly unique experience.

Early renders show a private booth of sorts, attached to the ring, though the fans inside won’t be watching the action right in front of them. Instead, there’s a television screen plastered front and center. With recliners and the finest food and drinks on call, it certainly doesn’t look like an uncomfortable way to watch the fights.

All up, the three-day experience includes roughly a dozen exclusive perks. You can find the full breakdown below:

(2) Ringside Apron Seats and (4) Row 1 Ringside Seats

Post-Fight In-Ring Experience with Photo Opportunity

On-Stage Position during Ceremonial Weigh-In

Autographed boxing gloves by Jake Paul and Mike Tyson (1 glove per seat)

Access to the VIP Lounge at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for Weigh-In and Press Conference, complete with top-shelf food and beverage service

Pre-Fight Locker Room Visit with Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for two guests, including a photo opportunity

Post-Weigh-In Meet & Greet with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, and other professional fighters

Private VIP entrance to all events

Two-night luxury stay at the Loews Arlington Hotel

Private VIP Green Room on Fight Night featuring an open bar and all-inclusive menu

Dedicated host/concierge and personal security escort for the duration of the event

Of course, any others looking to splurge $2 million at the last minute are out of luck. But we’ll surely be seeing the wealthy owners of the private suite on the Netflix broadcast when action gets underway on November 15.