How much money is Jake Paul making for Mike Tyson fight?

Jake Paul has revealed how much he’s making for his rescheduled fight with Mike Tyson, but fans aren’t sure he’ll get his full payday.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced that they would be fighting, plenty of boxers, boxing fans, and pundits were skeptical. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has an impressive record under his belt, but ‘Iron’ Mike is one of boxing’s greats at the end of the day.

On top of that, many pointed to the age gap being the other big issue. Tyson is 58-years-old, while Jake is barely 27-years-old. The age difference came into play when the heavyweight boxing legend suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, and had to pull out of the July clash.

The fight has since been rescheduled for mid-November, and the pair have started to ramp the hype back up. And, in amongst that, Jake has revealed what he’ll be getting paid to fight ‘Iron’ Mike.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend. I don’t give a fuck about anything else,” he said during his pre-fight press conference.

“He’s the one that wanted it to be a pro fight, so, he’s going to get his ass knocked out real, on a real record. I’m not here to do shit besides make a bag.”

That claim has been disputed by a few critics who believe that Jake isn’t in for the win he expects. “Highly unlikely,” one said. “If no one pays for this nonsense it won’t be that much will it,” another added.

When the pair were initially flirting with the idea of fighting, it was suggested they could make $300 million for the clash. That, obviously, isn’t happening.

There are also fears that Tyson won’t make it to November and that Jake has a backup option in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

