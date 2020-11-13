FaZe Clan’s Jarvis banned on Twitch for first time - Dexerto

FaZe Jarvis, famous for being banned from Fortnite in 2019 after getting caught cheating, has received his very first ban from Twitch amid numerous other suspensions of other streamers on the platform.

Jarvis — full name Jarvis Khattri — broke the internet after receiving a permanent ban from Fortnite last year, admitting to using aimbot hacks in the game on his alternative account.

Despite not using the hacks on his official account, nor using them in a professional competitive setting (such as official tournaments), Fortnite effectively closed the doors on his career as a pro player for the game with an indefinite suspension on his part.

Now, it seems that Jarvis has been banned from Twitch, as well, although the reason for his suspension is still up in the air at the time of writing.

Why was Jarvis banned on Twitch?

Although Jarvis himself has yet to comment on the situation, it seems that a number of streamers have been hit with bans in the past few days, mostly due to the strict DMCA takedowns occurring across the platform.

Read More: Billie Eilish goes viral for wild TikTok username

Twitch’s current DMCA drama has escalated further, after the platform issued an apology and claimed that they’d been blindsided by the sudden wave of takedown notices — but later advised streamers to even mute their games to avoid suspensions.

Needless to say, this update outraged quite a few users, with many forced to delete their entire library of clips and VODS in order to continue streaming, whatsoever.

How long will Jarvis be banned?

While it isn’t clear if this is the reason for Jarvis’s suspension or not, it doesn’t seem like fans will be getting a tearful apology video from the star anytime soon — a video that unintentionally made him a meme sensation across the internet due to an unprecedented action from Epic Games last year.

This ban also comes just two days after Jarvis’s birthday in an unfortunate twist of fate. It’s unclear how long Jarvis’s ban will last, but considering it’s his first offense, viewers can expect the former Fortnite pro to be back in the saddle soon.