 FaZe Clan’s Jarvis banned on Twitch for first time - Dexerto
FaZe Clan’s Jarvis banned on Twitch for first time

Published: 13/Nov/2020 20:52 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 20:56

by Virginia Glaze
FaZe Jarvis speaks to the camera wearing a shirt with Jason Vorhees on it.
FaZe Jarvis

FaZe Jarvis, famous for being banned from Fortnite in 2019 after getting caught cheating, has received his very first ban from Twitch amid numerous other suspensions of other streamers on the platform.

Jarvis — full name Jarvis Khattri — broke the internet after receiving a permanent ban from Fortnite last year, admitting to using aimbot hacks in the game on his alternative account.

Despite not using the hacks on his official account, nor using them in a professional competitive setting (such as official tournaments), Fortnite effectively closed the doors on his career as a pro player for the game with an indefinite suspension on his part.

Now, it seems that Jarvis has been banned from Twitch, as well, although the reason for his suspension is still up in the air at the time of writing.

Why was Jarvis banned on Twitch?

Although Jarvis himself has yet to comment on the situation, it seems that a number of streamers have been hit with bans in the past few days, mostly due to the strict DMCA takedowns occurring across the platform.

Twitch’s current DMCA drama has escalated further, after the platform issued an apology and claimed that they’d been blindsided by the sudden wave of takedown notices — but later advised streamers to even mute their games to avoid suspensions.

Needless to say, this update outraged quite a few users, with many forced to delete their entire library of clips and VODS in order to continue streaming, whatsoever.

How long will Jarvis be banned?

While it isn’t clear if this is the reason for Jarvis’s suspension or not, it doesn’t seem like fans will be getting a tearful apology video from the star anytime soon — a video that unintentionally made him a meme sensation across the internet due to an unprecedented action from Epic Games last year.

This ban also comes just two days after Jarvis’s birthday in an unfortunate twist of fate. It’s unclear how long Jarvis’s ban will last, but considering it’s his first offense, viewers can expect the former Fortnite pro to be back in the saddle soon.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!