 Twitch apologizes amid DMCA controversy and reveals planned changes - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch apologizes amid DMCA controversy and reveals planned changes

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch DMCA copyright logo
Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch has finally has spoken up after a number of DMCA-related bans were handed out to streamers on the platform.

The DMCA drama escalated in the latter half of 2020, with streamers being banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. This has resulted in suspensions for big-name streamers, and some, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, even say they’re willing to buy music to avoid any copyright strikes.

On November 11, Twitch issued a statement telling streamers that their frustration over the recent DMCA copyright issues were “completely justified.”

“Things can–and should–be better for creators than they have been recently,” Twitch stated. “Moving forward, we’ll be more transparent with what’s happening and what tools and resources we’re building to help.”

According to the Amazon-owned streaming platform, prior to May of 2020, streamers received less than 50 DMCA-related notifications each year. However, that all changed once representatives for the major record labels started spamming DMCA notifications.

Unfortunately, Twitch says they don’t expect the large amounts of notifications to die down any time soon. However, while they are working on improving things for streamers, they made it clear that they have to stop playing copyrighted music.

The site claims to have paused the processing of strikes in order to give users the tools and information needed to deal with the problems.

“You’re rightly upset that the only option we provided was a mass deletion tool for Clips, and that we only gave you three-days notice to use this tool. We could have developed more sophisticated, user-friendly tools awhile ago. That we didn’t is on us,” they apologized.

The tools in development include ways to better detect copyrighted audio, control what audio will show up in recorded content and review “allegedly infringing content when you receive a DMCA notification.”

While a lot of damage has already been done, at least Twitch is finally stepping up. That said, it remains to be seen how large of an effect these new tools will help make streaming less of a hassle.

League of Legends

Tyler1 hilariously roasts Riot Games after they gift him Twitch subs

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:58

by Jacob Hale
Riot Games/Twitch: loltyler1

Share

tyler1

Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is one of the most well-known and controversial League of Legends streamers in the world. So, after Riot Games gifted a huge bundle of subscriptions to his Twitch streams, he decided to roast the developers.

Tyler1 was briefly banned from Twitch before his account was reinstated in 2018, and has since returned to his previous levels of popularity and gone even further, too, making himself one of the most recognizable names in League of Legends and on the platform.

Nowadays, viewers are able to gift subscriptions to streamers, covering the costs of fans who aren’t already subscribed in order to help the creator out.

It’s not often that Riot Games themselves decide to gift subscriptions on Twitch — and they definitely got more than they bargained for when doing so for Tyler1.

tyler1-goku-cosplay
Instagram: tyler1_alpha
Tyler1 has always been known for his funny and over-the-top personality and jokes.

After they gave 50 subscriptions to Tyler, he immediately fought back, wanting something far different from Riot: his League Points (LP).

“Riot Games with those 50 gifts,” he shouted. “Wow. Oh my god that’s a lot of gifts. You know what else is a lot? The amount of f**king LP I lost today you sons of b***hes.”

Joking about how horribly his Ranked games had gone, losing League Points while grinding the game, Tyler continued: “You b***ards. You hear me? I don’t want your f**king gifts I want your f**king LP… but thanks.”

The meek “thanks” at the end is the icing on the cake of a very funny rant that players of League of Legends and just about any game can relate to.

We all know the frustration of feeling like your rank is dropping through no fault of your own, but Tyler1 was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to speak to the developers of the game about it — though we’re not sure there’s much Riot can do about his LP.