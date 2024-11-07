CS pro Xyp9x banned from Twitch after hacker steals account

Former Counter-Strike pro player Xyp9x has been banned from Twitch after a hacker stole his account and changed its name.

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth started as a semi-professional Counter-Strike player before making the move to pro with the release of Counter-Strike Global Offensive, and he’d go on to become one of the top players in the league.

He has retired from playing, and is now focused on coaching Counter-Strike 2 players with German esports team MOUZ.

On Wednesday, November 6, popular Twitter/X bot Streamerbans shared that a Twitch partner with the name “05280afdmoiasfmoom” was banned from the platform and the absurd name caught the attention of followers.

One user did some digging to find out the account’s emote prefix was ‘Xyp9x,’ sparking the idea that the CS pro’s account was compromised.

“Looks like a compromised account. Their prefix was “xyp9x” could this be @xyp9x?” they said. In the screenshot, you can also see that the account has been indefinitely banned for breaking Twitch’s Terms of Service.

Andreas responded, confirming that his account had been hacked.

While the odds of him getting his account back are pretty high, it might take a while before Twitch flips that switch. However, they’ve already reverted the account to Xyp9x, as searching for a Twitch channel with the hacker’s name doesn’t come up with a result.

When you go to Xyp9x’s channel link, however, you’re met with the standard Twitch ban message.

“This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

This isn’t the first time a Twitch channel was banned after being compromised by an unknown person. Back in 2023, DavyJones’ account was not only hacked, but the person behind it spent time broadcasting on his channel before it was inevitably banned from the platform.