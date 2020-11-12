 Streamers angry as Twitch suggests muting games to avoid DMCA strikes - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Streamers angry as Twitch suggests muting games to avoid DMCA strikes

Published: 12/Nov/2020 16:31 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 16:47

by Alice Hearing
Twitch game audio streams DMCA
Twitch

Share

Twitch

In a statement that has both outraged and confused, Twitch has told streamers to simply mute game audio to avoid DMCA strikes on their channel.

In the latter half of 2020, several streamers have been banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. The issue has affected big-name streamers including JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane to name a few. Some, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have even said that they’re willing to buy music to avoid the copyright strikes.

Much to the relief of streamers globally, Twitch issued a statement on November 11 telling streamers that their frustrations were “completely justified.”

“Things can–and should–be better for creators than there have been recently,” Twitch stated. “Moving forward, we’ll be more transparent with what’s happening and what tools and resources we’re building to help.”

Twitch logo written out on purple background
Twitch
Twitch has been criticized for not doing enough to protect its creators from DMCA strikes.

In-game music on Twitch

While they are working on improving the matter, Twitch says that streamers have to stop playing recorded music, but claims to have paused any strikes for the time being.

In response to a detailed Twitter thread by the platform explaining the plan, one user asked “So what about music in-game? The biggest game is about to drop next month and we have to mute all music entirely and ruin the experience for the in-game!”

Twitch’s support account then replied, suggesting users play the game on mute: “We recommend reading through any game’s EULA, and utilizing any option to turn the music off if the game includes that option, or mute the game audio.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 team has already confirmed that streamers will not have to worry about the heavy regulations as the soundtrack has been built from scratch. Nevertheless, Twitch users were still deeply concerned about how the rules would affect the streaming of other games.

User @SaiMorningstar wrote, “That’s an awful solution that implies ‘It’s the creator’s problem, not ours.’ Most streamers don’t have extensive histories in copyright law, that’s why the Twitch’s legal/economic/professional relationships are your responsibility. You’re equipped for it, creators aren’t.”

They compared the process to YouTube, adding “Even YT has an appeal process and they’re just as bad with abuse of false DMCA claims and dismissal of fair use laws as you guys have been.”

Streamer JERICHO said, “I have no idea what the best solution is to solve this, but muting all game audio is not a sustainable answer for either Twitch or streamers.”

Another user wrote, “Are you seriously suggesting playing games WITHOUT ANY GAME AUDIO? That is the most ridiculous, & excuse the pun, tone-deaf option I’ve seen proposed.”

Other users made light of the situation, joking about streaming Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution, which could not exist without copyrighted music.

Despite apologizing and claiming to take action, it looks as though the DMCA controversy still looms heavily on Twitch streamers.

Entertainment

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper roasts Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 15:28

by Alice Hearing
Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper roasts sway house boys
Instagram: Alex Cooper/ Instagram: Josh Richards

Share

Bryce Hall Griffin Johnson Josh Richards Sway House TikTok

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper has brutally roasted every member of TikTok’s Sway house, revealing that Griffin Johnson tried to hit on her and describing Bryce Hall as “like Sid from Ice Age.”

Alex Cooper, the host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, was an exclusive guest on BFFs with Josh Richards and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy this week. In a bid to combine the world’s of “Daddy Gang” and TikTok, Dave asked Alex to rank the Sway boys.

Despite having millions of followers for their chiseled abs and bad-boy personas, Alex hilariously roasted every member of the TikTok Sway House, starting with Griffin Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio, who she revealed had slid into her DMs to say “Yo,” sending Josh and Dave into fits of laughter.

Josh joined in, adding: “The fact that he’s been hitting the gym. Now he thinks he can just say ‘Yo.’” Griffin went on to confirm in a tweet that he did, in fact, try to message Alex Cooper, but that it was a “failed mission.”

Sway LA TikTok Triller house collective
Instagram: Sway LA
Alex Cooper said she thought the Sway boys worked out too much

Alex said she felt that he, along with the rest of the Sway household, were too jacked, and looked like they had no lives aside from working out and drinking protein shakes. “I think that they’re just overdoing the lifting. If a guy has that much on his body, It’s like you don’t really make money and you don’t have a job.

She also roasted Blake Gray’s hairstyle who just dyed his hair from jet black to bleach blonde, and said “the blonde is just not f****** working for him and he has to go back to black immediately.”

After that, she even explained that she texted his girlfriend, Amelie Zilber, to give her relationship advice.

Topic starts at 23:35 in the podcast below.

When it came to Bryce Hall, Alex said: “It’s not bad, I’m not being an asshole, just like no” before adding “he’s not my cup of tea…he looks like he resembles Sid from Ice Age.”

Eventually, she ranked Josh Richards on top, but claimed it was because he was a co-host on the BFFs podcast, she ranked Griffin second because he has “nice eyes,” but decided that she couldn’t stand Noah Beck, saying “I can’t stand when people fake relationships for the internet.”