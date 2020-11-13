Billie Eilish goes viral for wild TikTok username - Dexerto

Singer Billie Eilish has surprised everyone by seemingly starting up a TikTok account, much to her fans and various influencers’ delight – but her profile isn’t something you’d necessarily find just by searching her name.

Since rebranding from musical.ly to TikTok, the video sharing app has only continued to explode in popularity as the months go by. TikTok has filled the hole in people’s scrolling left by Vine’s departure, and countless trends have started thanks to the app’s various features and razor-sharp algorithm.

While plenty of stars have begun their career on the app, like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, a crop of celebs from other walks of the entertainment industry have made their way onto the app to join in the fun, including huge stars like Jason Derulo.

18-year-old mega star Billie Eilish is a key target age range for TikTok, and it seems that she’s given it a go along with millions of other curious and often skeptical people – and she didn’t hold back when picking her username.

so no ones gonna talk abt how billie eilish made her tiktok username coochiedestroyer😀😀is she…….like did she just…….. — sarah🧋🌈✨🦋 (@svraahh) November 12, 2020

miss Billie eilish joined tiktok- I love November pic.twitter.com/3B0omCDxwO — Angel (@Angel11030772) November 12, 2020

why is billie eilish’s tiktok username coochiedestroyer5???!!?!??😭 — hannah♡︎ (@grvpejuice) November 13, 2020

She’s only uploaded one TikTok to her account, in which she uses the viral timewarp filter to distort her face. The simple video already has two million views and 500,000 likes.

The comments were filled with bewildered fans and influencers who appeared to have accidentally stumbled across Billie’s supposed account, with James Charles saying “oh my god lmaooo” and Cristian Dennis predicting “she’s gonna take over the app, I’m so excited.”

It is worth noting, however, that this account is not yet verified, and while the general consensus seems to be that it’s really Billie, it wouldn’t be the first time that fans have been played by convincing fake accounts. Recently, several accounts of over a million followers have popped up imitating actor Tom Holland, but none appear to be genuine.

Regardless, the username has certainly given people a laugh, and fans are excited at the prospect of Billie posting more on TikTok, as her brilliant personality would be prime content on the app.