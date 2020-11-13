 Billie Eilish goes viral for wild TikTok username - Dexerto
Billie Eilish goes viral for wild TikTok username

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:10 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 18:21

by Georgina Smith
Two images of Billie Eilish using the TikTok timewarp filter
TikTok: Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish has surprised everyone by seemingly starting up a TikTok account, much to her fans and various influencers’ delight – but her profile isn’t something you’d necessarily find just by searching her name.

Since rebranding from musical.ly to TikTok, the video sharing app has only continued to explode in popularity as the months go by. TikTok has filled the hole in people’s scrolling left by Vine’s departure, and countless trends have started thanks to the app’s various features and razor-sharp algorithm.

While plenty of stars have begun their career on the app, like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, a crop of celebs from other walks of the entertainment industry have made their way onto the app to join in the fun, including huge stars like Jason Derulo.

Billie Eilish speaks to the camera during an interview with Vanity Fair.
YouTube: Vanity Fair
Billie Eilish has been behind smash hits such as ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Bury a Friend.’

18-year-old mega star Billie Eilish is a key target age range for TikTok, and it seems that she’s given it a go along with millions of other curious and often skeptical people – and she didn’t hold back when picking her username.

She’s only uploaded one TikTok to her account, in which she uses the viral timewarp filter to distort her face. The simple video already has two million views and 500,000 likes.

The comments were filled with bewildered fans and influencers who appeared to have accidentally stumbled across Billie’s supposed account, with James Charles saying “oh my god lmaooo” and Cristian Dennis predicting “she’s gonna take over the app, I’m so excited.”

@coochiedestroyer5##TimeWarpScan♬ original sound – Tik Toker

It is worth noting, however, that this account is not yet verified, and while the general consensus seems to be that it’s really Billie, it wouldn’t be the first time that fans have been played by convincing fake accounts. Recently, several accounts of over a million followers have popped up imitating actor Tom Holland, but none appear to be genuine.

Regardless, the username has certainly given people a laugh, and fans are excited at the prospect of Billie posting more on TikTok, as her brilliant personality would be prime content on the app.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!