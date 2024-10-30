Fousey in tears over Kick ban after punching manager in head

Prominent streamer Fousey issued a tearful explanation after he punched his manager during a Kick broadcast, finding himself banned from the platform shortly afterwards.

Fousey is an OG YouTuber-turned-steamer who’s been broadcasting on Kick for the past year under an exclusive contract after receiving a string of bans on Twitch.

However, he’s now banned from that website, as well, following an explosive moment that took place during an October 29 broadcast.

In his stream, Fousey verbally berated his content manager following a dispute over his camera not being fully charged, demanding that they “get the f*ck out of my house.”

The two engaged in an expletive-filled argument before Fousey angrily stomped toward his manager and started throwing punches, successfully knocking him in the head.

It wasn’t long before Fousey was banned from Kick, with his channel showing a 404 error when users tried to watch his streams.

He addressed the incident in a short video later that day, saying that he didn’t believe the fight had anything to do with his ban.

“I don’t think they banned me because of the punch,” he said. “I think the industry, and the people in the industry, know that if we don’t ban him and keep him quiet right now, he’s gonna expose all of us.”

He then uploaded another video showing himself walking on the side of the road at night without shoes, calling out “the team that forgets to tell me to take my mental health medication when I ask them, ‘Hey guys, I’m hiring you to do A, B and C, but your main priority? Help me help myself. I don’t know how to.”

Hours later, Fousey had a completely different reaction, uploading a tearful video claiming that he couldn’t even recall the events of the last two days.

“I’ve been under so much stress because I promised Eddie I wouldn’t crash out like last year,” he said, referencing the platform’s CEO, Eddie Craven. “My adrenaline shot up and I don’t even remember the last 48 hours now that I’m out of it.

He went on to explain that he feels “so much better” and “free” after coming down from his manic state, admitting he was mortified by his behavior.

In his video, the streamer referenced another incident that took place in 2023 where he was placed in a mental health care facility after calling police at a Miami hotel, telling officers that he was in mortal danger.

Earlier in October, Fousey was also reported missing, but quickly updated concerned viewers about his situation after the ordeal went viral, saying his management wanted to send him “back to rehab” and that he’d be gone for 80 days.

However, Fousey was just beginning a 30-day streaming marathon when his latest ban happened — but he insists that he isn’t leaving the platform to pursue other avenues in the meantime and cannot broadcast on Twitch due to his contract with Kick.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how long his ban will last.