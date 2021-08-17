Dr Disrespect shuts down requests to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm turned down fan requests to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, claiming he’d rather host one himself than feature as a guest on the show.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Even after becoming a Spotify exclusive and angering countless fans for making the switch, the show still draws in millions of views per episode.

But while most content creators would jump at the opportunity to appear on the show, if not only to roast him for calling video games a “problem,” Dr Disrespect isn’t one of them.

The YouTuber turned down a request to go on the podcast live on-stream.

While Dr Disrespect was reading out donation messages and interacting with viewers, one fan asked him if he would ever accept an invite to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and he declined without even batting an eye.

“Joe Rogan calls and gives you a crisp invite? Probably not,” he said.

“I’m telling you, man. There’s a reason. If I’m going to go on a podcast, I’m going to go on a podcast my way. And that might require additional resources and funding, okay?”

Dr Disrespect made it pretty clear to his fan that he doesn’t want to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience. And he’s not the only streamer to feel that way either; Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has also explained why he’d never go on the show.

But while it’s disappointing to know we’ll never see The Doc sitting opposite Joe in his studio, perhaps we’ll see it happen the other way around if Dr Disrespect ever does decide to host a podcast.

And what better place to do it than his new game studio.