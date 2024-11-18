Dr Disrespect says San Francisco 49ers dropped him over Starfield pronoun drama

YouTuber Dr Disrespect is no longer working with the San Francisco 49ers, but it turns out the reason why doesn’t have anything to do with his infamous Twitch ban.

Earlier this year, former Twitch employees revealed that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was banned from the platform in 2020 for sending messages to an underage user.

Although Doc confessed to the allegations and went on a break from streaming, he would return months later and reveal new details about the situation, accusing Twitch of orchestrating the ban while taking the messages out of context.

The Twitch ban reason ultimately resulted in many brands no longer working with Doc, and one in particular happened to be the San Francisco 49ers NFL team.

YouTube/Dr Disrespect The 49ers distanced themselves from Dr Disrespect.

“We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward,” the 49ers told Digiday after the news surfaced.

However, on November 18, Beahm revealed that the decision to no longer work with him was made long before his Twitch ban reason came to light and actually stemmed from his response to choosing pronouns in Starfield.

“Halfway through last year, this is a true story. Do you remember the stream – what was that Bethesda game? Starfield?” Doc began. “Remember when we were creating our character? We were presented with the pronouns line. And we didn’t say really much. All we did was look at it.”

Back during that 2023 stream, Doc stared speechless at the screen when the option to select pronouns popped up, but let out an audible sigh.

He then searched to find the X account for the studio’s head of publishing and noticed that they had pronouns in his bio. “Now everything’s starting to make sense,” Beahm said.

According to Doc, that interaction resulted in him getting a call from the 49ers who explained that the franchise wanted to take a break from working with him due to “controversies involving the stream.”

“That’s why we didn’t work with them for the rest of the year. And that’s why it makes sense for them to put out a PR response to the bullsh*t from a couple months ago,” he said before turning his attention to the team’s staff. “They need to get those people out of that franchise.”

The YouTuber added that he’s still a fan of the team and wants them to do well even after all the controversy over pronouns in Starfield.

Dr Disrespect wasn’t the only streamer to seemingly take issue with Starfield’s pronouns. One creator had a viral, expletive-filled rant about their inclusion and was promptly roasted by Pokimane, The Act Man, and more.