Hasan explains why he’ll never go on Joe Rogan’s JRE podcast

After a guest request thread about him on the Joe Rogan Experience subreddit gained traction, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker explained why he’d never be invited to join as a guest on the show.

Hasan used to work as a broadcast journalist and producer at The Young Turks and as a columnist at HuffPost.

So, it’s only natural that when he became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, he would still discuss politics from time to time.

For that reason, many believe he would be the perfect guest to feature in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). A campaign to make it happen started gaining traction on the JRE subreddit.

After fans pointed out the thread to him, Hasan revealed he had already seen it. Still, he went back to have another look at the comments while streaming and explained why he thinks he’ll never be invited to join as a guest.

First, Hasan claimed Joe Rogan’s fans don’t want him to appear on the show because they’re “worried that [he] is going to functionally agree with [him] because they know deep down inside [he] agrees with everyone and that would terrify them.”

“Most of these people don’t even know that I hung out with Joe Rogan in real life,” he added, before insisting it was “something they would probably kill to do.”

Then, he revealed the “real reason” why he thinks he won’t ever be invited.

“The real reason why Joe Rogan will never have me on is because, like I said, I’ve criticized him too much. It’s just the truth,” he said.

But despite that, and despite the fact some Joe Rogan fans expressed a desire not to have him on the show, many others believe he’d be the perfect guest.

However, considering how hard it is for people to earn a spot on the show, especially if Rogan isn’t particularly interested in them, it seems unlikely.