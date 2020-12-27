Logo
Joe Rogan fans still angry about JRE Podcast Spotify exclusive: “Why leave YouTube?”

Published: 27/Dec/2020 19:36

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/JoeRogan

Joe Rogan

Fans of the Joe Rogan Experience are still livid over the decision to move the podcast exclusively to Spotify, constantly bombarding the celebrity’s Instagram posts with calls for the show to return to YouTube.

Back in May of 2020, Joe Rogan announced that JRE would be moving to Spotify as part of a huge multi-year deal with the music platform.

While the free-to-watch show has remained the same since the move, just as Rogan promised when the deal was first revealed, the fact it’s no longer on YouTube really rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Fans first started voicing their anger when the December 2 show aired, marking the podcast’s transition to a full Spotify exclusive, leaving only clips and highlights for YouTube.

Joe Rogan talks on his podcast
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Fans are not happy with Joe Rogan’s move to Spotify.

Now, the blowback has continued, with the frustration boiling over to the comment sections of Rogan’s Instagram page.

After advertising the episode with Suzanne Santo and Gary Clark JR, fans took to the platform in waves to call for the show to return to YouTube.

“Go back on Youtube, it’s just easier,” one pleaded. “YouTube was more convenient,” another stated.

Others provided some sound reasoning for preferring YouTube over Spotify.

“Missing all the comments! When are you gonna get comments on Spotify!” asked designer Dino Tomic, which promoted others to agree.

“This is my major complaint. Spotify isn’t ready for Joe they barely have the video option,” a user replied. “Yep, really missing the comment section.”

Joe Rogan smokes on air
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan signed a multi-year deal with Spotify.

The remarks weren’t limited to Joe’s most recent Instagram post either. For the episode with Todd White, the most liked comment was: “Like this comment if you don’t listen to his podcast as much as before” which accumulated nearly 900 likes.

Spotify hate continued with other comments being a bit more vulgar, consisting of “Spotify sucks,” “Spotify is whack,” or the ever-demanding “Go back to YouTube!!”

Sadly for fans wanting to see JRE back on YouTube, there are no signs that it will be happening any time soon, especially considering the Spotify deal was for multiple years.

We’ll have to wait and see how long the complaints last and if Joe Rogan can work some magic to have the show back on YouTube in some capacity other than just highlights.

Jake Paul under fire again after being spotted at another party with influencers

Published: 27/Dec/2020 19:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jake Paul

Jake Paul

YouTuber and amateur boxer Jake Paul is facing the wrath of fans after he was spotted attending a party in his home state of Ohio despite the current health crisis. 

Since beating ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in just two rounds in a boxing match last night, things haven’t slowed down for Jake Paul.

As well as becoming embroiled in feuds with Conor McGregor and Dillon Daniels, he’s also gotten on the wrong side of the law, as he was recently sued by a man who accused him of beating him up at his victory afterparty.

It seems that now, Paul is on the wrong side of the law once again as he was caught partying in Ohio despite current Health Order currently in place in the state.

In a series of Instagram stories posted by TikTok star Jon Marianek, Paul, who was born in Cleveland, can be seen in an incredibly packed and crowded room along with former Team 10 crewmate Anthony Trujillo.

Ohio’s current Health Order, which has been in place since November, prohibits socializing or activities in open congregate areas. The Order also states that masks should be worn at all times. None of the partygoers, who seem to be inside a house, appear to be wearing masks.

Fans on Twitter were definitely unimpressed to see Paul once again breaking rules. One Twitter user said: I wish there was a punishment for it. He’s literally spreading a virus, there should be jail time for what he’s doing since he’s just going around freely going to parties and stuff. And doesn’t care this is why we never get better.”

Twitter: DefNoodles
Fans on Twitter were not impressed with Paul’s latest antics.

Another fan called on YouTube to take action, tagging them in their Tweet and saying: “He’ll never learn but if YouTube demonetizes his content then he may learn some kind of lesson.”

A further fan blamed Paul for the continuation of the health crisis, saying: “You know, I was hoping that I would have a graduation this year but looks like that’s not happening because of people like him.”

Paul has not yet responded to this backlash, but based on how much online vitriol he receives on a regular basis, it might just be another day in the office for him.