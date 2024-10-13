Kick co-founder claims Dr Disrespect streaming deal would be “waste of money”

Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau confronted Kick co-founder Edward Kraven, aka Eddie, about whether or not he’s considering signing Dr Disrespect to the platform. As it stands, he feels like it’d be a poor financial decision.

Kick has had no shortage of controversy since its inception, partially due to the stunts many streamers on the platform have pulled while they’re live.

This is something Eddie is trying to fix, as he explained to Dexerto in an interview, with Kick signing big streamers to the platform in an attempt to bring in fresh viewers. They haven’t been afraid of putting huge contracts up to secure talent, with xQc’s $100 million dollar contract making headlines.

So, Slasher asked Eddie about whether or not they’re considering a streaming deal with Dr Disrespect. Despite the controversy around the creator, he still pulls in massive viewership on YouTube. However, Eddie doesn’t plan to ink a deal with the streamer despite that.

“Making a deal with Dr Disrespect, from a financial and business perspective right now, would make zero sense,” the co-founder claimed.

“It would do more harm for Kick and it’d be a waste of money at this point in time is my opinion. Without getting into drama, just looking at it from a business perspective, it’d be a waste of money.”

While Kick would certainly see a boom in viewership on the short-term, especially considering Dr Disrespect isn’t monetized on YouTube and would have an incentive to stream on a platform he can make more money on, Eddie doesn’t see it being good in the long-term.

The streaming platform has also been more strict with bans as of late, booting Jack Doherty after he crashed a car on stream while looking at his phone.

Additionally, Kick banned the streamer who harassed multiple creators at Twitch Con, condemning his behavior and barring him from the platform.