Dr Disrespect calls out xQc for playing ‘boring’ Bloons TD 6 on stream

Dr. Disrespect couldn’t believe he saw xQc playing Bloons TD 6 in front of 60,000 viewers, so he posted a hilarious video and called him out on Twitter.

Dr. Disrespect is not one to hold back his thoughts and mince his words. He’ll tell it like it is, even if it lands him in hot water. It’s not surprising for a man whose personal motto is “violence, speed, and momentum.”

The Doc has done everything from trolling mobile gamers to rile them up and respond to the backlash in a hilarious way to dishing out well-thought-out criticism on his favorite games.

Now, he’s set his sights on fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. He called him out for playing Bloons TD 6, a tower defense game on steam, in front of thousands of viewers.

Dr. Disrespect posted a video of him watching xQc play the game. It starts with him staring into the abyss, wondering what the hell he is witnessing. Eventually, he manages to let the rage subside, collect his thoughts, and drop some fire.

“xQc, you got 60,000 people watching you play Bloons Tenacious Destruction 6. Whatever the f**k it’s called,” he said. Then, he takes a long pause and slowly turns towards the camera.

“Are you f**king kidding me?” he says, right at the end. He posted the video on Twitter and tagged xQc. It’s already been viewed more than 15,000 times and liked by 5,000 people, and many others left comments laughing about it.

xQc hasn’t responded yet, nor has he explained why he’s on Bloons TD 6. To be fair, it’s pretty addictive, and he just spent hours playing all kinds of different games. He probably wanted to end the session with something chilled.

Either way, Dr. Disrespect managed to summarize what many other fans and followers were thinking.

Of course, it’s all in good fun, and there’s nothing malicious about it. But that doesn’t make it any less funny.