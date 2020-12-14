Logo
Dr Disrespect reveals his “Puppy Assassin” and it’s adorable

Published: 14/Dec/2020 17:57

by Georgina Smith
Dr Disrespect and Shroud both returned to streaming within a week of each other.
Dr Disrespect (YouTube)

Dr Disrespect

Streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed that he got a brand new puppy named Puppy Assassin, and the internet is losing it over the adorable creature, sharing pictures of their own puppies in response.

It seems like every week hugely popularly streamer Dr Disrespect has a new hot take on a gaming trend, or is going viral with a hilarious clip from one of his streams.

But there’s someone who may well have stolen the scene this time around, and that comes in the form of a tiny new puppy which social media is losing its mind over.

Dr Disrespect leans towards the camera
Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect has over three million subscribers on Youtube.

On December 14, Doc uploaded a picture of his brand new furry friend to Twitter, along with the caption, “Don’t let the eyes fool you, I only got 1 hour of sleep last night.”

Best of all, he revealed that the pup’s nickname is ‘Puppy Assassin,’ a brilliant play on a nickname he often uses for his daughter, Baby Assassin.

There was a little discussion in the replies over what breed Puppy Assassin is, but they appear to be a Chocolate Labrador, which seems to be the perfect breed to keep up with Doc’s energy.

People also hopped on to share some pictures of their now fully grown Chocolate Labs (and other breeds of course) featuring them taking up the sofa, wearing clothes, and generally causing chaos.

Streamer DougIsRaw replied, “this is not helping my situation with the Wife. I’ve been holding back,” and it seems like many fans could agree with the sentiment, the adorable image tempting many to look up their nearest animal adoption centre.

This image now has over 47.3 thousand likes on Twitter, with animals always being an easy like magnet.

Fans of the streamer will be hoping that Dr Disrespect will be pulling Puppy Assassin on stream with him every now and again, as people would no doubt love to see the tiny pup grow up alongside Baby Assassin.

Charli D’Amelio’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 14/Dec/2020 15:42

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio looks at the camera by the TikTok logo
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

It has been an enormously successful year on social media for 16-year-old TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio – but out of the many videos she posted in 2020, which ones were the most viewed?

It seems hard to believe that Charli D’Amelio only started posting videos to her TikTok account in 2019. Just over a year later, she has become so far the only person to hit 100 million followers on the app, miles ahead of many other creators.

Charli along with older sister Dixie has certainly been taking every opportunity they can, taking part in music videos, celebrity collaborations, and starting their own podcast together for fans to have a glimpse into their lives.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

And with a huge number of trends sweeping TikTok this year and plenty of new filters to add to the mix, Charli made the most of TikTok’s every feature.

Using data from Retroplay, here are Charli D’Amelio’s top five most viewed TikToks of 2020.

5 – Charli dances with her parents – 154.9 million views

Charli’s parents have been a huge part of her and Dixie’s social media journey, and Charli loves to get them involved in her TikToks. For this video, she danced to a TikTok remix with her parents standing behind her to see what they would do, and her mom got enthusiastically involved with her own version of the dance.

@charlidamelio

@heididamelio @marcdamelio

♬ go – BLACK LIVES MATTER

4 – Glammed up – 162.3 million views

Get Busy (Shake That Thing) by Sean Paul was a huge hit on TikTok earlier in the year, with the accompanying fast-paced dance routine having people practicing in front of their mirror to get the timing just right. Charli of course nailed the dance and looked super glammed up with a bardot blue dress.

@charlidamelio

decided to get dressed up today

♬ Sean Paul – Get Busy (Shake That Thing) – Laurie Elle

3 – Take You Down (Remix) – 170.3 million views

This song had people enthusiastically dancing along to a simple yet effective routine, and Charli took it to the next level by almost flying off the screen with her moves, leaving the comment section flooded with jokes about drinking too much iced coffee.

@charlidamelio

who made this dance?

♬ Chris Brown – Take You Down (Remix) – | J E S S |

2 – Charli’s mom reacts to her twerking – 178.9 million views

The D’Amelio’s mom Heidi is back again, and this time Charli decided to have her mom blind react to her twerking. Heidi seems relatively on board at the beginning of the dance, but once she realized was Charli was doing, she launched to grab her daughter to get her to stop.

Thanks to a copyrighted sound the video can not be displayed outside Charli’s TikTok page, but a quick scroll back to October on her profile will allow you to view the video without the sound attached.

1 – Distance Dance – 194.8 million views

For Charli’s top most viewed video of 2020, the star partnered with P&G and posted this dance to encourage her followers to stay at home. For the first 3 million videos as part of the hashtag, P&G pledged to donate to Feeding America and Matthew 25.

@charlidamelio

Stay home & do the distancedance. Tag me & the hashtag in your video. P&G will donate to Feeding America & Matthew 25 for first 3M videos #PGPartner

♬ Big Up’s (feat. Yung Nnelg) – Jordyn, Nic Da Kid

It’s been a fantastic year for Charli and many other creators on the flourishing social media platform, and there’s no doubt that Charli will have some exciting content for her fans in 2021.