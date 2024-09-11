Dr Disrespect jumps into Deadlock for first time and his whole team backs out

Dr Disrespect played Deadlock in one of his first streams back from his hiatus – and his entire team backed out on him in his first match.

The streamer returned to live broadcasting on September 6, two months after admitting to inappropriately messaging a minor, and decided to try out Valve’s early build of Deadlock in a September 11 stream.

He loaded into the game, went through the tutorial, and tested out a few heroes before playing a match against bots. After familiarizing himself with the MOBA and its gameplay, he hopped into a match against other players.

He settled on Vindicta as his hero of choice and went straight to lane once the match started. The first teammate to leave was Grey Talon, who bounced from the match after dying in the first few minutes. The other four players followed quickly after.

“Okay! I guess I’m the only one in this one,” Dr Disrespect said once he realized he was alone.

He quit the match after trying to play solo for a few minutes.

“I was wondering, why does it feel like there’s no one else [in the game]?” the streamer asked while loading into his second match.

Dr Disrepsect did not say much about the disconnects afterward and simply continued to play the Valve game while the servers were live.

Whether his team left because they realized who they were playing with and quit in protest, or just decided to abandon the match after the Grey Talon disconnected first remains to be seen.

The streamer’s next matches did not see any of his teammates leave the game and played until their conclusion.

He then loaded up Escape From Tarkov and continued his stream.