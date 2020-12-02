 Dr Disrespect responds to backlash after roasting mobile gaming - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect responds to backlash after roasting mobile gaming

Published: 2/Dec/2020 1:00

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect mocks mobile gamers
YouTube/DrDisrespect

Dr Disrespect

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect responded to all the backlash he received after comparing his monstrous gaming setup to that of a mobile gamer’s.

On November 26, the Two-Time made waves on Twitter after he described his $200,000 multi-PC setup and sarcastically asked how people can take mobile gaming seriously.

Now, the back-to-back Blockbuster video game champion responded to everyone who was upset with him claiming mobile gaming wasn’t a serious thing.

In a comedic skit, Doc pretended to play a game on an old flip phone and was clearly struggling.

“Come on, peak. Oh, I would have killed you if I had a better connection. That’s bullsh*t,” he acted before realizing the camera was rolling, causing him to slowly flip his phone shut. “How long have we been live?”

While this opening segment was played for jokes, the theme carried on with Doc talking to ZLaner about the backlash he was receiving.

“I’m getting a lot of heat these days on Twitter. I just explained what my setup was in comparison to a mobile gaming setup,” he said. “I shouldn’t even say anything anymore.”

To this, ZLaner inquired about what exactly Doc had said and if he was implying that mobile gaming was a “laughing joke.”

“Again, I just explained what my setup was,” he doubled down. “And then with all that said, do I take someone playing on a phone seriously? I mean, it was just a question.”

Furthermore, when 100 Thieves star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter tried to get Doc to participate in a big Among Us stream, he declined, saying it “looks worse than a mobile game.”

While the YouTube streamer may be downplaying his remarks a touch, phrasing them as “just a question,” it didn’t stop some prominent voices from speaking up.

As Dexerto reported, things reached a boiling point when CoD Mobile player Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie challenged Doc to a $100,000 1v1.

Dr Disrespect streams on YouTube
YouTube/DrDisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been seeing success on YouTube.

This wasn’t the only challenge issued either with Elijah ‘Hawksnest’ Jackson offering a $10,000 wager against the Two-Time.

Dr Disrespect didn’t respond to either of the two challenges issued. Either way, it seems like this feud with the mobile gaming community is far from over.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.