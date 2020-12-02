Dr Disrespect responds to backlash after roasting mobile gaming - Dexerto

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect responded to all the backlash he received after comparing his monstrous gaming setup to that of a mobile gamer’s.

On November 26, the Two-Time made waves on Twitter after he described his $200,000 multi-PC setup and sarcastically asked how people can take mobile gaming seriously.

Now, the back-to-back Blockbuster video game champion responded to everyone who was upset with him claiming mobile gaming wasn’t a serious thing.

In a comedic skit, Doc pretended to play a game on an old flip phone and was clearly struggling.

I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup…. ….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing? — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

“Come on, peak. Oh, I would have killed you if I had a better connection. That’s bullsh*t,” he acted before realizing the camera was rolling, causing him to slowly flip his phone shut. “How long have we been live?”

While this opening segment was played for jokes, the theme carried on with Doc talking to ZLaner about the backlash he was receiving.

“I’m getting a lot of heat these days on Twitter. I just explained what my setup was in comparison to a mobile gaming setup,” he said. “I shouldn’t even say anything anymore.”

To this, ZLaner inquired about what exactly Doc had said and if he was implying that mobile gaming was a “laughing joke.”

“Again, I just explained what my setup was,” he doubled down. “And then with all that said, do I take someone playing on a phone seriously? I mean, it was just a question.”

Furthermore, when 100 Thieves star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter tried to get Doc to participate in a big Among Us stream, he declined, saying it “looks worse than a mobile game.”

It looks worse than a mobile game — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 1, 2020

While the YouTube streamer may be downplaying his remarks a touch, phrasing them as “just a question,” it didn’t stop some prominent voices from speaking up.

As Dexerto reported, things reached a boiling point when CoD Mobile player Luke ‘iFerg’ Fergie challenged Doc to a $100,000 1v1.

This wasn’t the only challenge issued either with Elijah ‘Hawksnest’ Jackson offering a $10,000 wager against the Two-Time.

Dr Disrespect didn’t respond to either of the two challenges issued. Either way, it seems like this feud with the mobile gaming community is far from over.