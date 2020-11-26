Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky swipe at mobile gamers on Twitter, asking how anybody can even consider it to be a “serious” way to play – but players are fighting their corner.

The Two-Time has had a whirlwind 2020 by all accounts. He’s moved platforms from Twitch to YouTube, and while some might have expected his influence on the gaming world to perhaps decrease in that move – he’s still one of the best at stirring the pot.

Of course, a lot of franchises that made their name on PC and console, like Call of Duty, PUBG, FIFA and Fortnite, have brought their games to iOS and Android.

Though, Doc doesn’t seem to be a fan.

Dr Disrespect takes aim at mobile gamers

On November 26, literally out of nowhere in vintage Doc style, he decided to joke about the idea of playing games on mobile.

He said: “I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing?”

As you might expect, he’s sparked a huge debate in the replies – with some arguing for and against his point of view.

One user, by the name of Yettobegin, said: “Well Dr.D not everyone can afford a good PC setup and that’s why mobile gaming is so popular in southern Asian countries.. Anyways I don’t hear any mobile gamers fighting for validation as a “Gamer”.. If u want to play in mobile and have fun who cares?!”

If you thought that was a strong response, wait until you see this.

Tribe Gaming’s Ferg challenged the self-professed best video gamer in the world to a 1v1 in CoD Mobile, with $100,000 on the line. As of writing, that has not been accepted, but it shows there’s certainly a lot of people out there wanting to prove him wrong.

This was not the only challenge, with Elijah Jackson offering a $10,000 wager of his own.

XSET Juicy, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, also fired back – saying maybe gaming on mobile is too “difficult” for Doc to handle.

Nothing might come from this or Dr Disrespect actually might take up one of the offers, in a way to shoot down mobile gamers who stand in his way.

No matter what, though, he’s certainly achieved his objective of drumming up some debate. What happens next should be interesting.