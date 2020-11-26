 Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect trolls mobile gamers and players take the bait

Published: 26/Nov/2020 12:49

by David Purcell
Dr Disrespect mobile gamers
Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has taken a cheeky swipe at mobile gamers on Twitter, asking how anybody can even consider it to be a “serious” way to play – but players are fighting their corner. 

The Two-Time has had a whirlwind 2020 by all accounts. He’s moved platforms from Twitch to YouTube, and while some might have expected his influence on the gaming world to perhaps decrease in that move – he’s still one of the best at stirring the pot.

Of course, a lot of franchises that made their name on PC and console, like Call of Duty, PUBG, FIFA and Fortnite, have brought their games to iOS and Android.

Though, Doc doesn’t seem to be a fan.

Dr Disrespect takes aim at mobile gamers

dr disrespect nba
Instagram, @drdisrespect
Dr Disrespect has turned into a mainstream symbol of the streaming world, and sure knows how to get people talking.

On November 26, literally out of nowhere in vintage Doc style, he decided to joke about the idea of playing games on mobile.

He said: “I’ve got 3 state-of-the-art 1ms speed color calibrated monitors staring at me, a keyboard with titan switch optical keystrokes and a mouse that weighs literally nothing backed by a 200k multi pc setup….and you have the guts to tell me mobile gaming is a serious thing?”

As you might expect, he’s sparked a huge debate in the replies – with some arguing for and against his point of view.

One user, by the name of Yettobegin, said: “Well Dr.D not everyone can afford a good PC setup and that’s why mobile gaming is so popular in southern Asian countries.. Anyways I don’t hear any mobile gamers fighting for validation as a “Gamer”.. If u want to play in mobile and have fun who cares?!”

If you thought that was a strong response, wait until you see this.

Tribe Gaming’s Ferg challenged the self-professed best video gamer in the world to a 1v1 in CoD Mobile, with $100,000 on the line. As of writing, that has not been accepted, but it shows there’s certainly a lot of people out there wanting to prove him wrong.

This was not the only challenge, with Elijah Jackson offering a $10,000 wager of his own.

XSET Juicy, who plays PUBG Mobile competitively, also fired back – saying maybe gaming on mobile is too “difficult” for Doc to handle.

Nothing might come from this or Dr Disrespect actually might take up one of the offers, in a way to shoot down mobile gamers who stand in his way.

No matter what, though, he’s certainly achieved his objective of drumming up some debate. What happens next should be interesting.

Forsen banned on Twitch for third time in 2020

Published: 26/Nov/2020 11:15

by Alice Hearing
Forsen posing at event
Activision Blizzard

Twitch

Twitch streamer Forsen has been hit with a ban on the platform. The reasons why are unclear as it stands and nothing has been confirmed, but fans are speculating he’s another victim of DMCA regulations. 

Forsen is one of the website’s most popular streamers, with over 1.3 million followers. He has been broadcasting for almost a decade on the platform, too.

On November 26, it was confirmed that there would be another ban on his channel – and it’s not certain how long it will last for.

Speculation has already begun, with one Twitter user claiming Forsen has fallen victim to Twitch’s DMCA regulations, adding, “DMCA apparently, stream sniper played copyrighted music … The state of Twitch.”

In 2020, Several streamers have been banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. The issue has affected big-name streamers including JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane to name a few. Despite Twitch apologizing and claiming to take action, the controversy still looms heavily on Twitch streamers.

This isn’t his first time facing a suspension from the platform. Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors was banned from Twitch for the second time on September 10, following his previous ban in May.

He wasn’t given a detailed explanation behind his account ban, but once unbanned, Forsen revealed more information. During his September 12 stream, Forsen explained he believes he was suspended for using a homophobic slur, but says it was ‘misheard’ because of his Swedish accent.

Dexerto will continue to update this story.