Logo
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect reveals his main complaint about Black Ops Cold War

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:29

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Dr Disrespect

Share

Black Ops Cold War

During a recent livestream, Dr Disrespect called out Treyarch for the lack of multiplayer maps in Black Ops Cold War, stating that the game should’ve had 15 maps at minimum at launch.

When Black Ops Cold War first launched, many fans were taken aback by the fact that the game only had 8 multiplayer maps available to players.

Six of them were available in one way, shape, or form during the beta, meaning fans only had two brand new ones to experience for the first time, which annoyed the community, to say the least.

Since then, it’s become a hot talking point in the community and, while the developers did release Nuketown ’84 and plan to release new maps with the start of the first season, the general consensus seems to be that the content released is just simply not enough. Now, Dr Disrespect himself has also shared the same sentiment.

Activision
Black Ops Cold War had eight maps at launch but is now up to nine thanks to the inclusion of Nuketown.

When discussing the game during a recent broadcast, the Two-Time made it clear that he’s a big fan of BOCW’s multiplayer, except for one thing – the number of maps.

“I’m having a good time, Cold War – I like it a lot, the multiplayer,” he said. “Just don’t give me two maps, cmon [David] Vonderhaar. Put 15 in the game, minimum!”

The bit about “two maps” is referring to that fact that the only maps not previously released in the alpha or the beta were Garrison and Checkpoint, which means that there were essentially only two ‘new’ ones reserved for launch.

(starts at 3:42:50 for mobile users)

Afterwards, he says he has a “bag full” of prototypes, referring to map ideas, although he’s definitely joking.

That said, the Doc does have extensive experience designing maps for shooter games, having worked on Advanced Warfare with Sledgehammer Games before releasing ‘The Arena’ in Rogue Company last month.

He may certainly get his wish for “15 maps” soon, as Treyarch have promised a lot of post-launch content in BOCW, starting off with Season 1 on December 10, which is set to introduce several 6v6 maps, along with a flurry of other new things for players to enjoy.

Call of Duty

Hilarious Black Ops Cold War bug uses “the force” to inspect weapons

Published: 1/Dec/2020 17:46

by Michael Gwilliam
Yoda uses the force to reload gun in Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

An amusing new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been discovered that lets players channel their inner Jedi and “use the force” to check out their weapons.

The inspect weapon feature is a nice little option players have in Call of Duty games where the character can perform an animation to see all their attachments, stickers, or other cosmetics.

When using inspect weapon, the player will even remove the magazine from the gun before re-inserting it in. And as it turns out, this makes for a pretty fun visual bug.

As discovered by Redditor DaRaginAsian, when players hold a grenade and then activate inspect weapon, the magazine will start to float in the air.

Modern Warfare AX-50 weapon inspect
Activision
The inspect weapon feature was a hit in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

If this wasn’t already odd-looking enough, the magazine starts to behave just like if someone had their hands on it, despite it clearly floating by itself.

Eventually, it gets re-inserted into the weapon and the player is able to return to the game like nothing happened. It’s not at all game-breaking, but rather just a fun bug that some don’t want to see get patched out.

“I hope this doesn’t get patched out. It’s a bug probably but it deserves to stay in,” a user commented on the Reddit thread.

turns out you can inspect weapons while holding grenades, allowing you to use the force from blackopscoldwar

“I hope this stays in, such a fun little harmless bug,” another replied.

Meanwhile, others had a bit of fun with the whole Jedi/force comparison that the original poster made. “It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you. The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural,” joked a Star Wars fan.

Only time will tell what Treyarch decides to do with this bug and if they deem it patch-worthy. Really, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it and doesn’t provide any sort of advantage to players, so it’ll be a shame to see it go.