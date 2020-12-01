Dr Disrespect reveals his main complaint about Black Ops Cold War

During a recent livestream, Dr Disrespect called out Treyarch for the lack of multiplayer maps in Black Ops Cold War, stating that the game should’ve had 15 maps at minimum at launch.

When Black Ops Cold War first launched, many fans were taken aback by the fact that the game only had 8 multiplayer maps available to players.

Six of them were available in one way, shape, or form during the beta, meaning fans only had two brand new ones to experience for the first time, which annoyed the community, to say the least.

Since then, it’s become a hot talking point in the community and, while the developers did release Nuketown ’84 and plan to release new maps with the start of the first season, the general consensus seems to be that the content released is just simply not enough. Now, Dr Disrespect himself has also shared the same sentiment.

When discussing the game during a recent broadcast, the Two-Time made it clear that he’s a big fan of BOCW’s multiplayer, except for one thing – the number of maps.

“I’m having a good time, Cold War – I like it a lot, the multiplayer,” he said. “Just don’t give me two maps, cmon [David] Vonderhaar. Put 15 in the game, minimum!”

The bit about “two maps” is referring to that fact that the only maps not previously released in the alpha or the beta were Garrison and Checkpoint, which means that there were essentially only two ‘new’ ones reserved for launch.

(starts at 3:42:50 for mobile users)

Afterwards, he says he has a “bag full” of prototypes, referring to map ideas, although he’s definitely joking.

That said, the Doc does have extensive experience designing maps for shooter games, having worked on Advanced Warfare with Sledgehammer Games before releasing ‘The Arena’ in Rogue Company last month.

He may certainly get his wish for “15 maps” soon, as Treyarch have promised a lot of post-launch content in BOCW, starting off with Season 1 on December 10, which is set to introduce several 6v6 maps, along with a flurry of other new things for players to enjoy.