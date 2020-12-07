Dr Disrespect reveals first player he would sign to CDL team - Dexerto

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed the first player he would sign to a Call of Duty League team, as rumors run abound that he wants to invest in the esport.

The Call of Duty League is home to some of the greatest CoD players to grace the game today, with 12 teams representing cities across Europe and North America and competing for millions of dollars and the opportunity to be crowned Call of Duty world champions.

In recent months, there has been a bit of murmuring about the Doc wanting to get in on the league. Having spent a large portion of his career dedicated to Call of Duty, including as a map designer for Advanced Warfare, he knows the scene thoroughly.

Because of that, he knows exactly who the top players are and why the Call of Duty League is worth investing in — and he’s hand-picked exactly who he would recruit to his team first.

While the first Call of Duty Challenger’s Cup of the Black Ops Cold War season was taking place, the Two-Time shared his support for one player in particular.

If you’re a fan of CoD esports, you should be very familiar with the name already: Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is who Doc’s got his eyes on.

Not beating around the bush, Dr Disrespect said: “If I had a CDL team I’d sign @DKarma immediately.“

Karma retired midway through the Modern Warfare season in 2020, but seems to have taken a liking to Black Ops Cold War and came 5-6th in the Challengers Cup with his squad, and as a result Doc even suggested he would buy Karma a “Lambo with a Canadian flag on the hood” in typical Dr Disrespect fashion, just to sweeten the deal.

Of course, being a three-time world champion, Karma could probably find his way onto a CDL team if he seriously wanted to compete this year, but whether it’s under a Doc-led team seems unlikely — for now.