Dr Disrespect reveals first player he would sign to CDL team - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect reveals first player he would sign to CDL team

Published: 7/Dec/2020 11:14

by Jacob Hale
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed the first player he would sign to a Call of Duty League team, as rumors run abound that he wants to invest in the esport.

The Call of Duty League is home to some of the greatest CoD players to grace the game today, with 12 teams representing cities across Europe and North America and competing for millions of dollars and the opportunity to be crowned Call of Duty world champions.

In recent months, there has been a bit of murmuring about the Doc wanting to get in on the league. Having spent a large portion of his career dedicated to Call of Duty, including as a map designer for Advanced Warfare, he knows the scene thoroughly.

Because of that, he knows exactly who the top players are and why the Call of Duty League is worth investing in — and he’s hand-picked exactly who he would recruit to his team first.

The Doc has a rich history in Call of Duty, and clearly knows what he’s talking about.

While the first Call of Duty Challenger’s Cup of the Black Ops Cold War season was taking place, the Two-Time shared his support for one player in particular.

If you’re a fan of CoD esports, you should be very familiar with the name already: Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is who Doc’s got his eyes on.

Not beating around the bush, Dr Disrespect said: “If I had a CDL team I’d sign @DKarma immediately.“

Karma retired midway through the Modern Warfare season in 2020, but seems to have taken a liking to Black Ops Cold War and came 5-6th in the Challengers Cup with his squad, and as a result Doc even suggested he would buy Karma a “Lambo with a Canadian flag on the hood” in typical Dr Disrespect fashion, just to sweeten the deal.

Of course, being a three-time world champion, Karma could probably find his way onto a CDL team if he seriously wanted to compete this year, but whether it’s under a Doc-led team seems unlikely — for now.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.