Daniel Silva slammed over apology for fatal Corey La Barrie accident

Reality television star Daniel Silva has released an apology video over the death of popular YouTuber Corey La Barrie in 2020, but it seems to have only intensified the backlash.

On May 10, according to local law enforcement, passenger 25-year-old La Barrie and driver, fellow YouTuber and tattoo artist Daniel Silva, were driving a McLaren sports car when the two crashed into a street sign and tree.

While Silva emerged alive and was treated for a broken hip, La Barrie tragically died from his injuries after being transported to a Los Angeles hospital. Details from police and court proceedings led to accusations that Silva attempted to flee the scene following the wreck, but was stopped by onlookers. There were also allegations that Silva was driving under the influence at the time, but he was never charged with DUI.

In August 2020, Silva pled no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, and received 364 days in jail, five years probation, 250 hours of community service, and a suspended prison sentence of four years. That seemed to be the end of things, until the reality TV star put out a new video on February 16 about the incident.

In the video, which runs just under 10 minutes, Silva apologizes to Corey, along with his family, friends, and fans for the accident, and read a letter that La Barrie’s parents sent the judge that got his case successfully moved down from second-degree murder to manslaughter.

He also addressed the allegations that he “ran away” from the wreck at the time of the crash, and the accusations he was under the influence while driving, but the apology video doesn’t seem to have convinced too many of La Barrie’s fans.

Shortly after it was posted, “daniel silva” began trending on Twitter, and the majority of users didn’t seem keen at all on what they saw as a half-hearted, scripted video.

“Did daniel silva f***ing forget that HE was trying to run away and ESCAPE the scene? and HE was the one that was sent to jail. HE blamed Corey for his own death. and HE lied about EVERYTHING?” one fan wrote. “Silva should rot in jail for the rest of his life.”

“This will be the last time i speak on daniel silva, and beyond the last time i want to ever hear his f***ing name again. ” YouTube star and La Barrie’s Reality House costar Elijah Daniel posted along with a text image. “let Corey rest.”

The video has had comments turned off since being posted, but that hasn’t stopped the amount of comments that have come Silva’s way since on all forms of social media from fans of the late YouTube star.