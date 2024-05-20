What is the ‘what color is the sky’ game on TikTok? Viral trend confuses people

The ‘what color is the sky’ TikTok trend is going viral on the app, and it’s actually inspired by a popular song from the 2017 Disney movie Coco.

Social media app TikTok is renowned for its vast array of trends and challenges, with new ones constantly going viral and taking over users’ For You Pages.

The latest trend to take off is the wholesome ‘what color is the sky’ game, which involves a playful exchange between two people via text messages. But what exactly is it about, and how is it connected to the movie Coco?

What is the ‘what color is the sky’ trend on TikTok?

The trend originates from the animated Disney movie Coco and involves a portion of the song ‘Un Poco Loco’ which uses a call-and-response-style. Interestingly, both segments of the song are sung by the same character, beginning with the lyrics “What color is the sky” and continuing from there.

The popular game starts with one person asking someone “What color is the sky?” The other person, presumably unaware of the context, typically responds by saying it’s blue. The first person continues to repeat the question until the second person realizes they are referencing the popular tune.

Once the second person recognizes it, they are expected to respond with “Ay mi amor, ay mi amor,” continuing the lyrics from ‘Un Poco Loco.’ This triggers a lyrical back-and-forth, with both people exchanging lines from the song. The game ends when they reach the beginning of the chorus.

Most videos featuring this viral trend often show the second person getting increasingly frustrated by the repeated question until they figure out what’s going on.

The trend has been circulating on TikTok since 2022, but it’s seen a particular resurgence of popularity in 2024. Disney fans taking part in this lighthearted game have been amassing thousands of likes and views across the app.