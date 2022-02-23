Daft Punk’s surprise return tops Twitch charts in “one-time-only” stream

Daft Punk made a surprise ‘one-time-only’ return on Twitch to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album, Homework, by streaming a 1997 concert, and it topped the charts.

The iconic electric music duo has kept a low profile since disbanding in February 2021. It marked the end of an era spanning almost three decades, four critically-acclaimed albums, and two world concert tours.

It’s been 25 years since their first album released, and to celebrate the occasion, they live-streamed old footage from a show they put on at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during the 1997 Daftendirektour on Twitch.

The stream aired for 1 hour and 47 minutes. Daft Punk fans from all around the world tuned in to be a part of the experience. According to TwitchTracker, it averaged 116,00 viewers and peaked at 172,500.

It isn’t officially listed since the stream has been taken down. However, it had the second-highest number of average viewers in any stream throughout the week and the fourth-highest in terms of peak viewers.

Daft Punk also celebrated Homework’s 25th anniversary by releasing a Digital Deluxe version of the album. The first disc is the original album, complete with 16 tracks including classics like ‘Around The World’ and ‘Da Funk.’

However, the second disc includes 15 additional tracks that are all remixes of songs on the album, many of which are unavailable on existing streaming services. You can purchase it on Daft Punk’s official website.