Corpse Husband explains how social media anxiety gives him "heart palpitations" - Dexerto

YouTube star and music artist Corpse Husband opened up about the stressors of his huge success as a social media presence — even revealing how anxiety surrounding his status affects him physically.

Corpse Husband has been a content creator for some time, but saw a huge surge in popularity in late 2020 thanks to his big-brain plays in Among Us with his fellow internet stars.

Since then, Corpse has managed to garner a massive audience due to his deep voice and mysterious image, as he refuses to show his face online — a fact that has only heightened the curiosity around him.

However, being a social media star (despite its benefits) isn’t always a walk in the park; Corpse previously discussed the sheer amount of overwhelming hate he receives online, and his intense fear of both people in general and his face eventually being leaked online.

Corpse further opened up about his anxiety in a soul-baring tweet on March 29, revealing that he will wake up from sleeping with heart palpitations, suddenly worrying about how people will respond to him on social media.

“Every time I get a smidgen of slumber, I wake up with heart palpitations b4 running to my PC to see if people on the internet still like me,” he wrote.

Luckily, Corpse isn’t alone in that regard; fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye gave him tips on his own experience with social media backlash, advising him to take a break if he needs it for his mental health.

It seems that Corpse has already tried that strategy, though — and it didn’t exactly work out for him.

“I partially took two and a half days, and was stressed out from not working the entire ****ing time lol,” he replied.

That being said, responses to his post were full of support from fans and fellow creators, with many reminding him of his value outside of the social media space and how healthy it can be to take a step back from time to time.

Creator burnout is nothing unique, and while several high-profile creators have taken breaks from their careers to get away from the chaos of social media, it’s not always easy to put work on the back burner for internet celebrities.