TikToker Shawn J dies after sudden hospitalization

TikToker Shawn J, a motivational speaker and truth-seeker, was confirmed dead by his partner.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, TikToker Shawn J, also known to his fans as ‘shawnjtheking2,’ died. Though his cause of death is unknown, the mother of his children confirmed his death via TikTok.

“Hello everyone I’m ShawnJ’s kids’ mother, I’m so heartbroken, this pain is unbearable and my stomach hurts as I prepare to walk through this journey alone because my best friend and the love of my life left me, our kids, our family and friends and all of you yesterday morning,” his partner said.

“I really do appreciate all the love and support from all of you he was very loved and respected I can’t take this pain and I am not ok but I will be strong for me and his kids I will be doing a video soon to talk more about it but for now I’m at peace with the fact that he loved his kids, he loved you all and his family as well as me and he’s no longer suffering and can finally breathe.”

Just days before his death, Shawn J posted a health update for his 500K followers, as some were concerned about how he lost 30 pounds in one month.

“I had a big health scare in March. I basically woke up and couldn’t breathe.” He added that he was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for at least a week.

Shawn J put the weight back on just as quickly as he lost it, though. While explaining his situation, the TikToker pledged to be the healthiest version of himself by November 1, adding that he wanted to encourage his followers to do the same.

It is unknown if his health scare from earlier this year is related to his cause of death. However, concerned fans have their speculations, which Shawn J’s partner replied to.

“That health scare he had and the end of this post, ‘can finally breathe,’ he had another health decline,” suggested one fan.

Shawn J’s partner then responded, “Girl yes!!! He definitely took my heart with him. I did everything I possibly could to support him and love him and help him. I’m so hurt.”

Other fans of the TikToker added their heartfelt condolences, saying they were shocked to hear of his death.

“Shawn’s impact on the world can never be measured. His content was very informative and entertaining. May God Bless you and the family in this time of grief,” wrote one.

“Shawn’s life touched all of our lives and he will be remembered, always,” added another.

As of this writing, Shawn J’s partner is running his TikTok account and told fans that she will be updating them with more information at a later date.