MrBeast is already planning for his death with post-mortem YouTube videos

Death may not be the end, at least not for MrBeast. The YouTube sensation is already planning for his death, revealing a number of videos have already been recorded to keep the channel alive long after he’s “in a coffin.”

Recent controversies aside, MrBeast is the biggest content creator in the world today. As the leading YouTuber worldwide, his brand has become a content machine, pumping out one viral hit after another to rake in hundreds of millions of views every month.

Even expanding to a blockbuster $100 million Amazon game show, one drowned in legal issues at that, the profile of MrBeast is only continuing to grow. But what would happen if Jimmy Donaldson, the face of it all, was to suddenly meet his end? While a grim topic, the YouTuber is already planning for that very situation.

Discussing his death on Impaulsive alongside KSI and Logan Paul, co-creators of the new Lunchly brand, again embroiled in drama, MrBeast revealed he’s got plans in place in the event he dies anytime soon.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast already has at least 15 months of content prepared to go out after his death.

On the subject of Nikocado Avocado’s shocking revelation, wherein, he filmed content two years in advance before shedding hundreds of pounds, the trio admitted his plan was genius. Scheming that far ahead got the Prime Hydration founders thinking MrBeast is sure to have some similar tricks up his sleeve, and they were right.

“I feel like that’s something you would do,” KSI joked. “Well, I did…” MrBeast confirmed before being interrupted.

“I did do that for when I die,” he circled back. “I have a bunch of videos pre-filmed so my channel can keep uploading.”

15 videos is the current estimate, all recorded and ready for his team to publish after his death. Though he teased they were filmed when he was much younger and that they could definitely do with being ‘re-filmed’ before they go out.

“Certain people in my company know where to find these videos on my old computer. Just upload these once a month so it’s like I’m still alive. They’re like, pretty garbage videos. One of them is me sitting at a table opening old fan mail.”

“In the videos, I made jokes like ‘I’m probably in a coffin right now just chilling, don’t feel bad for me, I’m dead.”

MrBeast discusses his death at the 21:35 mark below.

As a gag for his community, he joked the first of these post-death videos will go live with the title ‘My Last Video. A month after that, there’ll be another surprise bit of content going out, and so on until they’re all used up.