 Top 5 TikTok filters to make your videos even better - Dexerto
Top 5 TikTok filters to make your videos even better

Published: 2/Feb/2021 17:16

by Alice Hearing
TikTok filters
TikTok: bayokm/ TikTok: justsammorris/ TikTok: georgenotfound

TikTok

If you want to take your TikToks to the next level, there are thousands of different filters to choose from that can be used in different ways and transform your videos into viral works of art. 

Often individual filters will become a trend in their own right, but some stick around if they have seemingly endless possibilities for different creative uses. Here are five of the best filters you can use.

Green Screen

@masonblakeewho else relates ? 😂😭 ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##relatable ##school♬ vibe for this year – joseph fagundes


The possibilities are quite literally endless with green screen, or green screen video. You can change your background to anything you like, whether it’s a hilarious tweet you want to comment on, a screenshot of a conversation with a friend, or place yourself in an entirely new setting for a sketch. There are 74.7 million videos using this filter for a reason.

I’m Lost

@anamaria.m2Wear your seatbelt kids ✅ ##drivesafely ##seatbelt ##comedy ##foryou ##fyp ##greenscreen ##imlost♬ original sound – Lorena Pages


The ‘I’m Lost’ filter is similar to Green Screen, but it isolates just your eyes and your mouth. Using this filter, people have made it look like inanimate objects are alive, imagining what they might say if they were sentient. Others have used it to do impressions of celebrities, film characters, or animals.

Wacky Mirror

@bay0kmLol ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou♬ Teach Me How To Dougie – Classics Reborn


This filter is quite literally a virtual wacky mirror: in video form, it distorts whatever you film to make it look like it’s rippling and wiggling, which makes for hilarious use on unsuspecting friends, family, and even pets. Others have used the effect to imitate how it feels when you’re drunk or feel ill.

Face Zoom

@fatstimboThis has changed my life! Let hope I see results 🤷🏾‍♀️😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ##comedy♬ original sound – Victoriaemilia


This effect will zoom in on your face and the camera will move along with how you move. It was most memorably used by Bella Poarch who shot to fame with her viral “M to the B” lipsync, which thousands of tried to recreate. This filter has had 13 million videos created using it.

Time Warp Scan

@georgenotfoundgralien♬ Little Dark Age by MGMT – 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝓇𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓉 ℳ𝒶𝓁𝓁


With a little bit of thinking outside the box, the filter can be used in all sorts of bizarre and wonderful ways. The filter works by freezing the image on the screen incrementally as a blue line moves down, or across the screen.

Of course, these aren’t the only filters available. If you’re already bored of the above why not try Time Warp Waterfall, Shake, or Clone Squad next?

Valorant

Gen.G Jessica on Twitch streaming: “The amount of shit we have to get through is just insane”

Published: 2/Feb/2021 16:59

by Lauren Bergin
Gen.G Jessica Valorant Streamer Interview Dexerto
Jessica, Riot Games, Dexerto

Gen.G Twitch

Valorant Twitch streamer Jessica saw insane growth in 2020 and 2021 is already shaping up to be even bigger. Dexerto sat down with the rising star to talk all things Twitch, Gen.G and Valorant!

Valorant became a Twitch sensation after its release in 2020. The Riot title offers a wealth of opportunities for players of all backgrounds to take part in a new FPS title, with clear inspiration from CSGO and Overwatch, but with its own twist.

One of the FPS’ rising stars is Jessica Kim, a fourth-year Interaction Design student who has become a showstopper in Valorant. Known for her honesty, coupled with her fun streams and sassy sense of humor, the streamer has become a fan favorite on Twitch.

From Instagram to Future Earth

Valorant Streamer Gen.G Jessica
Gen.G Jessica
The Valorant streamer started her journey as an Instagram star.

Jess’ influencer origins have their roots in Instagram Live, where she recalls that her Instagram Live streams “attracted people to suggest Twitch for me.”

The progression to the streaming giant was pretty natural for the already social media savvy student, but Valorant was a step out of her comfort zone. “I used to just be a Just Chatting streamer, and then I found Apex and that was my first FPS game. It was the first PC game that I’ve ever actually put time into.”

Upon the release of Valorant though, things quickly ramped up. “I don’t even know how I was sucked into this game,” Jessica explains. “I thought I’d be playing this maybe once a week, but it just became this new thing. I love playing it with my friends and I think that’s what drew me to it the most.”

From these humble origins, Jessica was about to experience a rise in popularity that puts most new streamers to shame.

Rise of the new Valkyrie

Gaining almost 77,000 followers in her six months on the platform, the Valorant queen clearly has something figured out. We asked what it’s been like living the dream.

“It’s actually kind of crazy. Before Valorant came out and before I started playing any games, I was really lost on what career I wanted to go down. Streaming was never something that I thought I’d be able to do.”

“Even when I was just doing Just Chatting there was a period in time where I was really insecure about what I was doing, and honestly didn’t think that I should continue streaming. Then I found games, which is insane – just a single hobby can turn into a career.”

And it certainly did. The passion that Jess showed during her streams snagged her a partnership with Gen.G. “I told [my agency] that I would love to work with Gen.G,” she recalls. “I value their values and I love what they stand for. I think I made the best choice that I possibly could!”

Not only did the Gen.G partnership align perfectly with Jess’ ambitions, it’s given her a big platform that she’s using to tackle some pretty complex issues.

Sisters supporting sisters

With the recent announcement of Evil Geniuses’ mixed sex Valorant roster it’s safe to say that the the women’s movement in esports is gaining some traction, and it’s something that Jessica has been vocal about.

When we asked about her favorite streamers she cited Plushys and Starsmitten, pointing out “I know most of my picks are women but I really want to support women in this industry.”

“The amount of sh*t we have to get through is just insane. The comments, the misogynistic men in our chat; it just blows my mind how people think that it’s okay to have this mindset. I really want to uplift women content creators, streamers and gamers. I think they’re amazing.”

She recalls the announcement of Cloud9 White (C9’s all female Valorant roster) “gave me goosebumps… I’m really happy for them and I’m proud to be a female content creator.”

What sets Jess apart is that she is unapologetically Jess. “My number one thing is that I always have to be myself.” It’s that mentality that makes her stand out from the pack.

Gen.G Jessica Kim Valorant Streamer
Gen.G Jessica
Not just a streamer but a feminist icon in the making.

The Future of Gen.G Jessica

Twitch has become Jess’ home away from home, and it’s clear that she’s here to stay.

“After graduating university I really want to be able to just breathe and be able to focus on streaming,” she explains. “I’m just so excited to do that.”

It’s going to be a pleasure to watch her Ascent (get it?) to Valorant greatness, so if you fancy a fun night of Valorant and chill, jump into Jess’ stream and tell her we sent you. She deserves it.