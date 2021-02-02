Top 5 TikTok filters to make your videos even better - Dexerto

If you want to take your TikToks to the next level, there are thousands of different filters to choose from that can be used in different ways and transform your videos into viral works of art.
Often individual filters will become a trend in their own right, but some stick around if they have seemingly endless possibilities for different creative uses. Here are five of the best filters you can use.
Green Screen
@masonblakeewho else relates ? 😂😭 ##fy ##fyp ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##relatable ##school♬ vibe for this year – joseph fagundes
The possibilities are quite literally endless with green screen, or green screen video. You can change your background to anything you like, whether it’s a hilarious tweet you want to comment on, a screenshot of a conversation with a friend, or place yourself in an entirely new setting for a sketch. There are 74.7 million videos using this filter for a reason.
I’m Lost
@anamaria.m2Wear your seatbelt kids ✅ ##drivesafely ##seatbelt ##comedy ##foryou ##fyp ##greenscreen ##imlost♬ original sound – Lorena Pages
The ‘I’m Lost’ filter is similar to Green Screen, but it isolates just your eyes and your mouth. Using this filter, people have made it look like inanimate objects are alive, imagining what they might say if they were sentient. Others have used it to do impressions of celebrities, film characters, or animals.
Wacky Mirror
@bay0kmLol ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou♬ Teach Me How To Dougie – Classics Reborn
This filter is quite literally a virtual wacky mirror: in video form, it distorts whatever you film to make it look like it’s rippling and wiggling, which makes for hilarious use on unsuspecting friends, family, and even pets. Others have used the effect to imitate how it feels when you’re drunk or feel ill.
Face Zoom
@fatstimboThis has changed my life! Let hope I see results 🤷🏾♀️😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ##comedy♬ original sound – Victoriaemilia
This effect will zoom in on your face and the camera will move along with how you move. It was most memorably used by Bella Poarch who shot to fame with her viral “M to the B” lipsync, which thousands of tried to recreate. This filter has had 13 million videos created using it.
Time Warp Scan
@georgenotfoundgralien♬ Little Dark Age by MGMT – 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝓇𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓉 ℳ𝒶𝓁𝓁
With a little bit of thinking outside the box, the filter can be used in all sorts of bizarre and wonderful ways. The filter works by freezing the image on the screen incrementally as a blue line moves down, or across the screen.
Of course, these aren’t the only filters available. If you’re already bored of the above why not try Time Warp Waterfall, Shake, or Clone Squad next?