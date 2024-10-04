Fousey reveals he’s going to mental care facility after ‘disappearing’

Fousey has revealed he’s going to a mental care facility for 80 days after his management announced that they couldn’t make contact with the influencer.

Fousey is one of YouTube’s OG creators and started streaming on Kick in 2023 after receiving a series of bans on Twitch.

In August 2023, he was arrested and sent for a mental health evaluation after frantically calling the Miami Police Department, insisting he was in danger.

He returned to the internet around a year later and updated fans about his mental health condition in a series of posts on X. In them, he revealed that he still felt “trapped in my own mind, suffocating, and battling suicidal thoughts.”

Article continues after ad

On October 3, 2024, a post was made on Fousey’s X account asking for help contacting the streamer, as his team and family were worried about his health.

“If anyone has seen or heard from Yousef, please contact me on Discord or message here. Haven’t heard from him since last night and he missed his flight in the morning to Atlanta. The team and his family are worried,” it read.

Article continues after ad

The post immediately left fans worried about Fousey’s health, and many flooded the comments with support.

Article continues after ad

Later that same evening, Fousey’s team posted a screenshot of a text message from the streamer hitting out at the team member for posting about the situation on X, and confirming he was safe.

“Nadeem. Respectfully, please give me some space and let me be alone. You shouldn’t have went PUBLIC. Now the entire world thinks I’m crazy again. Maybe I WANT to be left alone? Maybe I’m SICK of EVERYONE micro-managing every second of my life,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“I love and respect you all but yesterday’s call was uncalled for. Back to rehab? Really? Because I was ‘content’ in Toronto. Ya’ll got me f**ked up. Please call my mom and fix this. You’ll know where I am when I want you to. I’m safe.”

Article continues after ad

Shortly after the text messages were shared, Fousey went live on his Kick channel to talk about the situation with a further update.

During the broadcast, he revealed that his management wants to send him to the hospital yet again and later shared that he’ll be gone for around 80 days – which is just under three months. Fousey uploaded that stream to his YouTube channel with the title “Fousey’s Final Goodbye…”

Article continues after ad

Fousey was set to appear at Dreamhack Atlanta from October 4-6, but it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be at the event now that he’s missed his flight.