Pokimane tearfully reveals “overwhelming” health scare after lump regrows

Twitch star Pokimane revealed that she went through an “overwhelming” health scare after a lump she’d previously gotten removed from her chest grew back.

In a November 4 YouTube video, popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed that she’d had a biopsy of a lump on her chest that had regrown after a previous removal.

The broadcaster said that the lump was discovered after she underwent MRIs for numerous parts of her body. She then took the scans to her gynecologist, who expressed concerns about the imaging on her chest.

The broadcaster admitted that she was “overwhelmed” by the ordeal, saying she wasn’t sure “how worried” she needed to be — but tests found that the lump was benign, meaning it was noncancerous.

She also had another biopsy on a second lump that was discovered elsewhere in her chest, but those results similarly showed noncancerous tissue.

“I was holding in so much stress and tension and concern all of these weeks,” she said. “It was just building up beneath me.”

Pokimane revealed that the good news came on her mother’s birthday, and shared a snippet of an emotional phone call with her mom who called the results “the best birthday gift I could ever receive.”

(Topic begins at 3:55)

Although she was initially nervous to share this news with fans, she ultimately decided that being transparent about her physical health might help others in the same boat and in need of support.

“The reality of it is, what I experienced wasn’t just a health scare. It’s actually kind of a routine part of taking care of yourself and screening for things as early as possible,” she said.

“I hope this can serve as encouragement for anyone. Please get tested when or if you need to. Please stay on top of your health. …no matter who you are, please take good care of your health.”

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has opened up about her health issues with viewers. In May 2023, the streamer revealed she suffers from tinnitus, a ringing in the ears that her doctors initially speculated was an ear infection.

And in April 2024, fellow Twitch star Ninja revealed that he was officially cancer-free after melanoma was discovered on the bottom of his foot.