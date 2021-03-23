Valkyrae reveals how serious Corpse Husband's fear of people is - Dexerto

Valkyrae has explained why she appeared in the Daywalker music video and her reasons behind taking on Corpse Husband’s role.

Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the world, the identity behind Corpse Husband still remains a mystery. Corpse Husband rose to popularity after he played Among Us alongside streamers like Valkyrae, PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and more. This brought a great deal of attention to his horror story narration and other content.

Since then, Corpse has also gone on to make several songs, with the latest hit being Daywalker – a track that features Machine Gun Kelly and stars popular streamer Valkyrae in the music video.

The faceless streamer’s rise to fame has certainly been a successful one and despite fans wanting to know who the man behind the voice is, Corpse has admitted that he worries he won’t be able to meet people’s expectations. The streamer recently revealed how he copes with his chronic illness, during an interview with Anthony Padilla.

However, Valkyrae has also now stated how serious Corpse Husband’s fear of people is. The Twitch streamer told her fans that “Corpse has real anxiety and fear of the public.” It’s this anxiety that keeps Corpse from revealing his face and any details that might lead to him being spotted.

“I can’t imagine being in his position,” explained Valkyrae. “I feel so bad, the struggle he goes through. Not just mental, but physically as well. It’s just crazy what that man goes through. I just can’t imagine that level of anxiety, that’s just a whole other level that most people never experience.”

While Corpse Husband has a lot of fans and garnered a huge 7.35M following on his YouTube channel, he also has his fair share of haters. In fact, the streamer went as far as to upload a clip of himself breathing, just to prove a point that people would hate his content for the sake of it.

Obviously, his rise to fame and current place within the internet spotlight has done little to quell his existing anxieties. “He can’t say anything over the phone, even to like doctors and stuff, because what if they just choose to leak his address or expose him? I just can’t imagine, it’s just terrible.”

Valkyrae then went on to address Corpse Husband’s fans, saying: “If you’re a fan of Corpse Husband, respect his privacy. I think that goes for all public figures, it has to be so mentally exhausting.”