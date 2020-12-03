Logo
Charli D’Amelio slams “out of control” hate from 100m followers scandal

Published: 3/Dec/2020 21:21

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio hits back at hate from 100 million followers comment
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is hitting back at the intense criticism she received after joking about not reaching 100 million followers in a year, as well as the hate that followed her tearful Instagram Live on the subject.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator. Now boasting over 101 million followers, Charli has become the poster girl for the viral video application — but not everyone is a fan of the internet superstar.

The 16-year-old influencer got hit with an avalanche of negativity upon the release of a “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s” episode on November 16, where she appeared to jokingly bemoan not reaching 100 million followers in a year’s time.

The issue quickly erupted into a scandal, with users calling out Charli for purportedly only seeing her fans as “numbers” and being ungrateful for her privileged position as a celebrity.

(Charli’s comment starts at 14:58)

The hate soon spun into a hurricane of vile comments, with D’Amelio even revealing she’d been sent death threats from angry viewers during a tearful Instagram live addressing the situation. She even lost 1 million followers over the ordeal.

She has discussed the matter yet again in a solo December 3 episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast sans sister Dixie D’Amelio, hitting back at the shocking amount of hate she received over the scandal.

“The thing that I think happened was, it spiraled completely out of control,” she said of the situation. “It turned into a place where I was getting threats for my life. When talking about this on Live, I got emotional, because that’s not something that people take lightly.”

“I feel like people really have to understand that yes, I do have a substantial amount of people that follow me on social media,” she continued. “That does not mean that I am not a person. …The entire situation was taken completely out of proportion by lots of people.”

“I know I’m not a disrespectful person. I know that I’m not a genuinely horrible person. I know I’m a good person, at the end of the day. Whether or not everyone agrees with that is for them to figure out, and that’s totally fine.”

(Topic begins at 1:10)

Charli’s podcast shines a light on the growing negativity from social media platforms like TikTok, which even bullied the likes of Taio Cruz off the website within just a few days of him creating an account.

This situation serves as an important reminder to remember that no matter the circumstances, there’s always another person behind your phone screen who your words are directly affecting — 100 million followers or not.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.