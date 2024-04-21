Charli D’Amelio’s Coachella dress controversy explained

Charli D’Amelio has come under fire after showcasing her ‘Coachella’ outfit, with many people upset about the dress she chose to wear. Here’s everything you need to know about the controversy.

Charli D’Amelio is renowned for her dance videos, which have earned her millions of followers and views on her TikTok page. The social media influencer also has her own reality TV show on Hulu, a clothing line with her sister Dixie, and numerous brand partnerships.

Recently, D’Amelio attended Coachella, and shared the outfits she wore at the annual music festival in several videos. However, she has since faced criticism over one ‘daring’ look, with fans and other TikTokers calling her out on the app.

What is the Charli D’Amelio Coachella dress controversy?

In April 2024, D’Amelio showed up to the Revolve Festival, and allegedly to Coachella, in a see-through white dress and no bra. She then uploaded a now-deleted video of herself dancing in it, which led to some backlash on TikTok.

While numerous users backed her choice to wear the sheer dress, others deemed it inappropriate and slammed D’Amelio and her outfit online. Some claimed that “the old Charli” would never have worn such a revealing dress, while others argued that she’s a grown adult who can make her own decisions.

Charli D’Amelio responds to Coachella dress backlash

In a viral video with over 73 million views, D’Amelio addressed the criticism in a tongue-in-cheek manner, as she dramatically announced that she has the same body parts as every other person.

“Hey you guys, it’s Charli, and I really need to admit this to you guys: I actually do have nipples,” she humorously said, “That’s all that I can say about this right now, I’m sorry.”

Thousands of fans have since expressed their support for the influencer under her video, with some calling her Coachella outfit “empowering,” and others loving her “unserious” response to the hate.