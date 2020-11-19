Charli D’Amelio loses 500K TikTok followers over “ungrateful” comments - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has lost 500,000 followers within the space of two days, with people unfollowing on mass after comments about her follower count that many are calling “ungrateful.”

Charli started her TikTok account in 2019, and within the space of a year went from ordinary teenager to global social media star, securing brand deals and collaborations with some huge celebrities.

The 16-year-old is currently miles ahead of other TikTok accounts on the road to 100 million followers, and was set to reach the milestone very soon. However comments that she made about her follower count have caused a setback.

In a November 16 video with James Charles and her family, Charli said about the impending follower milestone, “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

James Charles rebutted “was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” with Charli replying “I was just saying like, even numbers,” while sticking out her tongue at the camera with a smile.

Topic starts at 14:57

While the interaction appeared to have simply been a joke, the comments from the young star certainly ruffled some feathers among fans. People called Charli out for being “ungrateful,” and said that “she deserves to be humbled, I can’t stand her.”

I was starting to like @charlidamelio and @dixiedamelio but then i saw that dinner vid. Its literally unbelievable how ungrateful you can be, also remember the 95 million "numbers" you where complaining about put that food on your table 🙂 — j e s s y (@skinnycuntbitch) November 19, 2020

She deserves to be humbled i cant stand her — ☆ SHIN ☆ (@MAGICALDOLLY) November 16, 2020

This caused an influx of people to unfollow the star, and where she was initially creeping up at a steady pace towards the big 100 million, she’s now found herself heading back in the opposite direction.

Prior to the backlash, Social Blade shows Charli’s highest follower count as being 99.4 million, but at the time of writing it has dropped to 98.96 according to livecounts.io, leaving her at a loss of just over 500,000 followers.

In celebration of her hitting 99 million on November 16, Charli tweeted that “I am so incredibly thankful for every single one of you! You all have changed my life with all of the support and love you give to me!”

i truly cannot believe 99 million people are supporting me! i am so incredibly thankful for every single one of you!! you all have changed my life with all of the support and love you give to me!! thank you so very much!! 💕💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 16, 2020

While her comments seemed to be just a poorly timed joke, it certainly has frustrated some of her followers, and has proven to be a setback on her road to 100 million.