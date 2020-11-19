 Charli D’Amelio loses 500K TikTok followers over “ungrateful” comments - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio loses 500K TikTok followers over “ungrateful” comments

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:06

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio looks to the left at a TikTok logo
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has lost 500,000 followers within the space of two days, with people unfollowing on mass after comments about her follower count that many are calling “ungrateful.”

Charli started her TikTok account in 2019, and within the space of a year went from ordinary teenager to global social media star, securing brand deals and collaborations with some huge celebrities.

The 16-year-old is currently miles ahead of other TikTok accounts on the road to 100 million followers, and was set to reach the milestone very soon. However comments that she made about her follower count have caused a setback.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

In a November 16 video with James Charles and her family, Charli said about the impending follower milestone, “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

James Charles rebutted “was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” with Charli replying “I was just saying like, even numbers,” while sticking out her tongue at the camera with a smile.

Topic starts at 14:57

While the interaction appeared to have simply been a joke, the comments from the young star certainly ruffled some feathers among fans. People called Charli out for being “ungrateful,” and said that “she deserves to be humbled, I can’t stand her.”

This caused an influx of people to unfollow the star, and where she was initially creeping up at a steady pace towards the big 100 million, she’s now found herself heading back in the opposite direction.

Prior to the backlash, Social Blade shows Charli’s highest follower count as being 99.4 million, but at the time of writing it has dropped to 98.96 according to livecounts.io, leaving her at a loss of just over 500,000 followers.

Social Blade chart displaying Charli D'Amelio's follower statistics from

In celebration of her hitting 99 million on November 16, Charli tweeted that “I am so incredibly thankful for every single one of you! You all have changed my life with all of the support and love you give to me!”

While her comments seemed to be just a poorly timed joke, it certainly has frustrated some of her followers, and has proven to be a setback on her road to 100 million.

Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather calls out Logan Paul as fight rumors intensify

Published: 19/Nov/2020 12:53

by Jacob Hale
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather
Instagram: loganpaul, floydmayweather

Logan Paul

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has officially called out YouTuber Logan Paul, warranting a confident response from the social media star, as things heat up in relation to their rumored fight.

Back in September, reports started to come out that the unlikely pairing would face off in the ring at some point, with Logan clearly not scared off by Floyd’s incredible 50-0 unbeaten record.

On September 16, former NFL kicker Pat McAfee reported that “a contract has been signed” for an exhibition match between the two though, since then, there has been little more said in regards to the fight.

That was until the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 19, when Floyd Mayweather tagged Logan in a tweet, directly calling him out in response to the YouTuber’s boasts that he could beat Floyd.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with ‘cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” Mayweather said. “3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b**ch. @LoganPaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

While a tweet like this would usually intimidate possible opponents, or just about anyone else in the world, Logan wasn’t phased at all.

He simply made a very bold prediction for the fight, saying “50-1,” implying he plans to end Floyd’s incredible unbeaten streak.

Like Floyd said, though, the last person to challenge him was Conor McGregor, one of the most successful fighters in the UFC, and even he looked unlikely throughout the duration of the fight to even hope for a win.

Just as everything was going quiet on the fight front between these two, fans will welcome the trash talk going on, and definitely suggests that things are heating up, so maybe fans will have more to look forward to in the near future.