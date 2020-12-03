Logo
TikTok reveals top 10 viral videos of 2020 ft. Bella Poarch, doggface208

Published: 3/Dec/2020 15:50

by Jacob Hale
TikTok: bellapoarch, 420doggface208

Bella Poarch TikTok

In their year in review, TikTok have revealed the most viral videos on the platform throughout 2020, and it’s a great reminder that not everything was bad this year, despite what was going on in the world.

We’ve already seen Bella Poarch — who, as you might have already guessed, features on this list — explain how TikTok saved her life this year, and some of the content we’ve seen from multiple creators has given us all entertainment and something to be excited about.

So, in a year that has been absolutely huge for the growth of TikTok, let’s have a look at the ten most viral videos on the platform in 2020.

10. Hartyt’s goose “throws it back”

hartyt tiktok goose
TikTok: hartyt_
Is this the most famous goose on TikTok?

Dancing is one of the most common activities on TikTok, so if you want to find success with it, you need to offer something unique. And that’s exactly what Hartyt did when he brought his goose into the fold to dance for the camera.

At the time of writing, this video has earned itself 18.3 million views and 3.3m likes.

9. Julian Bass becomes your favorite superheroes

In one of the more ingenious and creative TikToks we’ve seen, Julian Bass creates the perfect transitions to become a multitude of his favorite heroes, including Ben 10, Spider-Man and a Jedi.

At the time of writing, this video has amassed almost 15m views and 2.7m likes.

8. Tabitha Brown gives the world Carrot Bacon

tiktok carrot bacon
TikTok: iamtabithabrown
Yes, carrot bacon. It’s exactly what you think it is.

Ever wanted to make carrot bacon? Probably not, but you will have after watching this, as Tabitha cooks up a healthy bacon alternative, gaining herself 19.9m views at the time of writing and 3.6m likes.

7. Eliza Peterson reveals the truth about dinosaurs

In this hilarious skit, Eliza explains what really happened to the dinosaurs: a miscommunication between God and his angels, resulting in the species’ sad extinction. 19.4m views later and we still don’t know the truth…

6. Awa_de_horchata_uwu’s… llama dance?

Perhaps the hardest to explain on this list, we’ve got a llama (or maybe an alpaca) dancing to the popular Mi Pan Su Sus sound.

Despite the insanity of the video, it racked up over 146m views and 17m likes, so it clearly struck a chord with a considerable number of people this year.

5. Will Smith wipes it down

Will Smith wipe it down challenge TikTok
TikTok: willsmith
Even Hollywood actors can’t resist joining in on TikTok trends.

Will Smith might be best known for his work in some of the biggest films and TV shows of this century, he’s no stranger to TikTok, either.

In fact, he picked up a ludicrous 260m views doing this “wipe it down” challenge — transitioning between his regular self and his Men in Black character, Agent J.

4. Jalaiah Harmon shows off her Renegade at NBA All-Star Game

The Renegade is one of the most popular dances on TikTok, and the creator of it all, Jalaiah Harmon, got to show off her famous moves at the NBA All-Star game.

With 32m views, and a whole generation of youngsters doing her dance across all of TikTok, Jalaiah’s Renegade is one of the most impressive things to hit social media this year.

3. Caitlin Reilly captures the real WFH nightmare

With much of the world having to work from home throughout 2020, we’ve all become very familiar with Zoom — but Caitlin’s impression of everyone’s least favorite colleague during a Zoom meeting was perfectly relatable.

Caitlin Reilly Zoom colleague viral TikTok
TikTok: itscaitlinhello
Caitlin gave us one of the most relatable TikToks of 2020.

She earned herself 5.5m views on this video, but was shared worldwide thanks to her ability to capture everyone’s thoughts throughout 2020’s WFH nightmare.

2. Doggface208 with the perfect vibe

Doggface208 might not be a huge name on TikTok, but you’ve definitely seen this video by now: just him, skating down the street, listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking his cranberry juice.

Doggface not only passes the vibe check but sets new standards for it, even earning himself a new truck from the cranberry juice producer, Ocean Spray, as a thanks for his 72m views video.

1. Bella Poarch’s ‘M to the B’ is TikTok perfection

The concept of this video is so simple it’s absurd, but Poarch’s head bobs coinciding perfectly with the M to the B beat gave her TikTok’s most viewed video of all time in 2020.

Over 500m views later, Poarch has become a star on TikTok and only seems to be moving on to bigger and better things, proving that you can really create something magical out of almost nothing.

bella poarch m to the b
Instagram: bellapoarch
Of course, Bella Poarch takes the crown for most viral TikTok of 2020.

So, those are the ten videos TikTok have named their most viral of 2020, and if you haven’t seen these already you must have been living under a rock.

Of course, there’s no surprises seeing the likes of Bella Poarch and doggface208 up at the top, but it begs the question: Which creators and video ideas will dominate the viral charts in 2021?

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.