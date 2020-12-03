TikTok reveals top 10 viral videos of 2020 ft. Bella Poarch, doggface208

In their year in review, TikTok have revealed the most viral videos on the platform throughout 2020, and it’s a great reminder that not everything was bad this year, despite what was going on in the world.

We’ve already seen Bella Poarch — who, as you might have already guessed, features on this list — explain how TikTok saved her life this year, and some of the content we’ve seen from multiple creators has given us all entertainment and something to be excited about.

So, in a year that has been absolutely huge for the growth of TikTok, let’s have a look at the ten most viral videos on the platform in 2020.

10. Hartyt’s goose “throws it back”

Dancing is one of the most common activities on TikTok, so if you want to find success with it, you need to offer something unique. And that’s exactly what Hartyt did when he brought his goose into the fold to dance for the camera.

At the time of writing, this video has earned itself 18.3 million views and 3.3m likes.

9. Julian Bass becomes your favorite superheroes

In one of the more ingenious and creative TikToks we’ve seen, Julian Bass creates the perfect transitions to become a multitude of his favorite heroes, including Ben 10, Spider-Man and a Jedi.

At the time of writing, this video has amassed almost 15m views and 2.7m likes.

8. Tabitha Brown gives the world Carrot Bacon

Ever wanted to make carrot bacon? Probably not, but you will have after watching this, as Tabitha cooks up a healthy bacon alternative, gaining herself 19.9m views at the time of writing and 3.6m likes.

7. Eliza Peterson reveals the truth about dinosaurs

In this hilarious skit, Eliza explains what really happened to the dinosaurs: a miscommunication between God and his angels, resulting in the species’ sad extinction. 19.4m views later and we still don’t know the truth…

6. Awa_de_horchata_uwu’s… llama dance?

Perhaps the hardest to explain on this list, we’ve got a llama (or maybe an alpaca) dancing to the popular Mi Pan Su Sus sound.

Despite the insanity of the video, it racked up over 146m views and 17m likes, so it clearly struck a chord with a considerable number of people this year.

5. Will Smith wipes it down

Will Smith might be best known for his work in some of the biggest films and TV shows of this century, he’s no stranger to TikTok, either.

In fact, he picked up a ludicrous 260m views doing this “wipe it down” challenge — transitioning between his regular self and his Men in Black character, Agent J.

4. Jalaiah Harmon shows off her Renegade at NBA All-Star Game

The Renegade is one of the most popular dances on TikTok, and the creator of it all, Jalaiah Harmon, got to show off her famous moves at the NBA All-Star game.

With 32m views, and a whole generation of youngsters doing her dance across all of TikTok, Jalaiah’s Renegade is one of the most impressive things to hit social media this year.

3. Caitlin Reilly captures the real WFH nightmare

With much of the world having to work from home throughout 2020, we’ve all become very familiar with Zoom — but Caitlin’s impression of everyone’s least favorite colleague during a Zoom meeting was perfectly relatable.

She earned herself 5.5m views on this video, but was shared worldwide thanks to her ability to capture everyone’s thoughts throughout 2020’s WFH nightmare.

2. Doggface208 with the perfect vibe

Doggface208 might not be a huge name on TikTok, but you’ve definitely seen this video by now: just him, skating down the street, listening to Fleetwood Mac and drinking his cranberry juice.

Doggface not only passes the vibe check but sets new standards for it, even earning himself a new truck from the cranberry juice producer, Ocean Spray, as a thanks for his 72m views video.

1. Bella Poarch’s ‘M to the B’ is TikTok perfection

The concept of this video is so simple it’s absurd, but Poarch’s head bobs coinciding perfectly with the M to the B beat gave her TikTok’s most viewed video of all time in 2020.

Over 500m views later, Poarch has become a star on TikTok and only seems to be moving on to bigger and better things, proving that you can really create something magical out of almost nothing.

So, those are the ten videos TikTok have named their most viral of 2020, and if you haven’t seen these already you must have been living under a rock.

Of course, there’s no surprises seeing the likes of Bella Poarch and doggface208 up at the top, but it begs the question: Which creators and video ideas will dominate the viral charts in 2021?