Charli D’Amelio sparks heated debate for being “drunk” at 19

19-year-old TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is sparking a heated debate online after getting caught being “drunk” in a social media post, despite being underaged.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the world’s biggest online celebrities. She reigned as the most-followed creator on TikTok for two years and remains a social media icon, boasting nearly 200 million followers across multiple platforms.

However, being an internet superstar certainly comes with some unique caveats — such as having a spotlight on her at all times, thanks to her millions of regular viewers, which can result in near-constant scrutiny of her every move.

Charli has sparked controversy in the past, such as when she was caught vaping at sixteen years old back in 2020. A video showing the TikTok star hitting her vape caused rampant backlash against her due to the impression she could make on her young fans.

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed creator.

Now, another incident has prompted outrage against the social media socialite after a friend’s post garnered some criticism from viewers.

Charli D’Amelio sparks debate after getting tipsy in the Bahamas

In early January 2024, Charli and a group of friends traveled to the Bahamas for a vacation… during which she got a little bit tipsy.

A Snapchat video taken by fellow influencer Markell Washington shows the youngest D’Amelio sister displaying seemingly drunken behavior, slurring her words and looking blasted out of her gourd.

“Someone’s drunk, and it’s not me,” Charli says during an apparent post-party dinner. “It’s not. I think Markell’s drunk.”

The video quickly went viral across TikTok tea pages, sparking backlash against Charli for getting drunk despite being under 21, the legal drinking age in America.

However, it’s worth noting that the drinking age in the Bahamas is 18. Charli is currently 19 years old, meaning that she can legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage or two in the Caribbean islands.

Other fans are coming to her defense, with quite a few noting that America has a relatively higher drinking age than many other countries.

“It baffles my mind how some Americans are kicking off because she’s not 21, but the majority of the world is 18 to drink,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “She’s just being like any other girl at her age.”

“I mean, the legal age to drink there is 18, so let her live,” another said.