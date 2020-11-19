Charli D'Amelio cries during Instagram Live over 100M follower drama - Dexerto

Internet sensation Charli D’Amelio broke down crying during an Instagram Live broadcast on November 19 while addressing backlash over a comment she’d made about her TikTok following during a YouTube video with James Charles.

The drama started on November 16 after The D’Amelio Family posted a video to their YouTube channel in which they all sat down and had dinner with James Charles, a fellow YouTuber largely known for his beauty and makeup content.

In the upload, Charli’s upcoming 100 million TikTok follower milestone was brought up. “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” she said. “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles jokingly replied, with the star quickly hitting back with, “I was just saying, like, even numbers,” while smiling and sticking her tongue out for the camera.

Fans of the TikTok sensation were divided over her comment, with some accusing her of being “ungrateful” for the following she has – something she opened up about in a tearful Instagram Live on November 19.

Charli D’Amelio’s tearful response to TikTok follower criticism

Charli started off her live broadcast by revealing that she’d received some awful comments from critics following the November 16 D’Amelio Family video.

“Seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!” she exclaimed through tears. “Like, people telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all!”

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that’s not okay,” she continued, before stating that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue making content. “If this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

UPDATE: Charli D’Amelio cries on live. Charli says she’s been getting messages telling her to kill herself. She adds it’s all a misunderstanding and that she wanted to get to 100M because she had a surprise for her fans. pic.twitter.com/DDQRwWtRp2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

The 16-year-old then went on to explain why she made the comment in the first place, and revealed that it was because she had a surprise planned for fans. “…I don’t want you guys to think that I don’t care or think that I think you guys are numbers. I was also extremely excited because I do have something really, really amazing that’s going to help out a lot of people,” she said. “…It’s like, a huge thing that I’ve been so excited to do, and I really wanted to share it with you guys.”

According to livecounts.io – a real-time follower counter – Charli has lost almost one million TikTok followers due to the backlash over her original comment during the family video.

It is unclear at the time of writing whether she will be continuing to make content in the future, or whether she will indeed stop making content or at least take a break over the situation. As always, keep it locked to Dexerto for any developments.