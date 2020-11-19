 Charli D'Amelio cries during Instagram Live over 100M follower drama - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio cries during Instagram Live over 100M follower drama

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:08

by Meg Bethany Koepp
charli damelio crying on instagram live over tiktok followers
Instagram: @charlidamelio / TikTok

Charli D'Amelio

Internet sensation Charli D’Amelio broke down crying during an Instagram Live broadcast on November 19 while addressing backlash over a comment she’d made about her TikTok following during a YouTube video with James Charles.

The drama started on November 16 after The D’Amelio Family posted a video to their YouTube channel in which they all sat down and had dinner with James Charles, a fellow YouTuber largely known for his beauty and makeup content.

In the upload, Charli’s upcoming 100 million TikTok follower milestone was brought up. “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” she said. “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” Charles jokingly replied, with the star quickly hitting back with, “I was just saying, like, even numbers,” while smiling and sticking her tongue out for the camera.

Fans of the TikTok sensation were divided over her comment, with some accusing her of being “ungrateful” for the following she has – something she opened up about in a tearful Instagram Live on November 19.

(Topic starts at 14:57.)

Charli D’Amelio’s tearful response to TikTok follower criticism

Charli started off her live broadcast by revealing that she’d received some awful comments from critics following the November 16 D’Amelio Family video.

“Seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!” she exclaimed through tears. “Like, people telling me to hang myself, people just like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all!”

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, like, I just feel like that’s not okay,” she continued, before stating that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue making content. “If this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”

The 16-year-old then went on to explain why she made the comment in the first place, and revealed that it was because she had a surprise planned for fans. “…I don’t want you guys to think that I don’t care or think that I think you guys are numbers. I was also extremely excited because I do have something really, really amazing that’s going to help out a lot of people,” she said. “…It’s like, a huge thing that I’ve been so excited to do, and I really wanted to share it with you guys.”

According to livecounts.io – a real-time follower counter – Charli has lost almost one million TikTok followers due to the backlash over her original comment during the family video.

It is unclear at the time of writing whether she will be continuing to make content in the future, or whether she will indeed stop making content or at least take a break over the situation. As always, keep it locked to Dexerto for any developments.

Twitch punishes Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, GrandPooBear for stream sniping

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:56

by Theo Salaun
tfue grandpoobear nightblue3 mendo banned twitch rivals glitchcon
Twitch / Instagram, @grandpoobear / Twitter, @TTfue / Twitter, @Nightbloo

tfue Twitch Twitch Rivals xQc

In a whopping series of punishments, Twitch have levied out disciplinary actions, including bans and prize forfeiture, against four popular streamers: Tfue, Nightblue3, Mendo, and GrandPooBear.

The GlitchCon Twitch Rivals stream sniping debacle has a new round of offenders joining Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in virtual detention for conspiring to unfairly dismantle competitive integrity and thereby breaking the Fall Guys’ tournament rules. 

Nightblue3, Lucas ‘Mendo’ Hakansson, David ‘GrandPooBear’ Hunt and xQc have all been temporarily banned from Twitch for an indefinite period of time and have been banned from participation in Twitch Rivals for six months. 

Unlike the others, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney did not actively stream snipe in violation of Twitch’s rulesets. But, since he was aware of it and failed to report it to moderators, he joins all four in having to forfeit all earnings from GlitchCon.

As shared by the official Twitch Rivals Twitter account, the platform’s team have reviewed the tournament’s incident and decided that all five aforementioned streamers “violated our Official Tournament Code of Conduct and Game Play Rules.”

Further, aside from simply breaking the rules, the popular streamers seem to have disappointed the platform’s more general guidelines: “we expect all players to exhibit good sportsmanship and maintain respect for one another.”

While xQc and the gang likely meant no disrespect and have, instead, been apologetic for the situation, it was nonetheless received very poorly. Still, most of that anger has been angled toward xQc and, although no one other than GrandPooBear has reacted to the latest punishments, his apology seems to have been accepted.

GrandPooBear’s community has been incredibly supportive in response to his distraught tweets. He has admitted fault for his actions in the Fall Guys tourney, particularly for pointing out a bean worth sniping, and apologized for failing to speak up against something that he believes was not in his nature.

As far as replies goes, most echo that this is just too much drama for a game that maybe doesn’t need the full esports treatment and consequences.

While he has confirmed his ban from Twitch streaming will last up to a week similar to xQc’s sentence, the punishments for Mendo and Nightblue3 have not been confirmed at the time of writing.