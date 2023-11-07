Charli D’Amelio slams “disrespectful” N3on for hitting on her at party

Fans are convinced that TikTok star Charli D’Amelio put Kick streamer N3on on blast, calling him “disrespectful” for hitting on her while her boyfriend, Landon Barker, was right beside her at a party.

Charli D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s most popular creators. In fact, she was the platform’s most-followed star for two years before getting dethroned by Khaby Lame in 2022.

Now, she’s the site’s second-most followed user — but she still commands a fanbase of millions, boasting over 151 million followers on the app (not to mention her 46 million followers on Instagram).

As such, it makes sense that other creators might want to network with her… but one streamer ended up rubbing her the wrong way when he introduced himself during a party.

Fans convinced Charli D’Amelio slammed N3on for “disrespectful” party behavior

In September 2023, Kick streamer N3on approached Charli at a party hosted by her boyfriend, musician Landon Barker (son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker).

After their introduction, N3on immediately asked Charli if she was single — all while Landon was right next to her with his arm around her shoulders.

In a moment of apparent panic, N3on gave the camera a frightened look and fled the scene, crying out, “What did I just do?”

That wasn’t the beginning of his antics, though. Prior to entering the party, N3on had made comments about sleeping with Charli during his live stream, saying, “the plan is to f*ck Charli D’Amelio by the end of the night.”

That’s not all; N3on also made several other eye-popping remarks about Charli at the event, claiming he wanted to “smack her ass” among other comments.

Charli seemed to open up about her interaction with N3on during an interview on the Jay Shetty podcast, calling the streamer “disrespectful” for his behavior.

“I woke up to some crazy person talking about me in the most wildly disrespectful way I’ve really seen in a long time,” she explained. “Me and this person were at an event together, and this person introduced themselves. I introduced myself. We tried to be nice. This kid was not nice to me, then went and talked very poorly on me.”

“Landon’s like, ‘Well, let me call this kid,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s not that big of a deal. It’s not. That’s what he’s looking for.’ Is it taking everything in me not to respond, or not to text him? Yeah. But I know if I text him, he’s gonna post it, and that’s gonna be a thing, and he’s gonna get exactly what he wants.”

(Topic begins at 53:15)

Although Charli never named N3on specifically, fans are hard-pressed to figure out who else she could be talking about, especially when N3on’s stream is taken into consideration.

Thus far, he hasn’t responded to her comments… but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto if he does.