Charli D’Amelio reveals she felt terrible after hitting 100 million followers on TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has opened up about her struggles with mental health, admitting she was at an all-time low right after hitting 100 million followers on TikTok.

Since catapulting to fame in 2019 after blowing up on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio has come a long way.

She has her own reality TV series on Hulu, partners with numerous brands, and even launched a clothing line with her sister, Dixie D’Amelio. But that doesn’t mean her journey has been without its hurdles.

Recently, Charli opened up on Jay Shetty’s podcast about her mental health struggles, discussing how rumors, misinformation, and hate comments affected her growing up under the spotlight.

When asked by Jay what “things” made her emotional, Charli cited times when her character was incorrectly portrayed. She said, “I don’t want to defend every rumor that comes out about me.”

“16 was really hard for me and I would hear these grown adults every single day; ‘Charli did this, Charli did that,’” the influencer recounted. “It was actually right when I hit 100 million, I think I was at the lowest mental state possible and I looked so happy online.”

Admitting it got to a point where she felt “physically” unable to continue, Charli said, “It got really dark to where I was like I don’t even want to be here anymore.”

Luckily, it seems those times have now passed, though that hasn’t stopped Charli from thinking about the harm caused.

“I think back to those times and the grown adults that put 16-year-old me in that mindset and I’m just like, you guys have kids now,” she said. “I wish that they could see what they did to me and how truly horrible they treated me.”

For those who hurt her, Charli asked, “What if that was your kid? What if that was you? How would you feel?”

