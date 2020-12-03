 Bella Poarch explains how TikTok saved her life - Dexerto
Bella Poarch explains how TikTok saved her life

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:51

by Jacob Hale
bella-poarch-hoodie-merch
Instagram: bella.poarch

Bella Poarch TikTok

TikTok star Bella Poarch has revealed that she was in a “dark place” before her success on the platform, saying that it literally saved her life.

In September 2020, Poarch’s ‘M to the B’ TikTok became the most liked video on the platform, racking up a massive 43 million likes at the time of writing.

While other creators such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have more followers on the platform, Poarch has still managed to launch a successful influencer career.

But, as Poarch explained in a post on December 3, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and TikTok actually saved her from a dark place in her life.

bella poarch tiktoker
Instagram: bella.poarch
Poarch has seen a meteoric rise in 2020.

As TikTok revealed Poarch to have had the most viral video of 2020 in their Year in Review, she posted a statement to Twitter explaining how much it really means to her — and it’s a lot more than we might have thought.

“Before any of this happened to me, I was in a really dark place,” she explained. “I would wake up going to war with my depression, PTSD, and anxiety… I felt hopeless… and planned to give up.”

That wasn’t all, though. She continued: “I’m still fighting the same war, but the arsenal of things that help me fight are different now… For the first time in my life, I wake up looking forward to going to war.”

Bella Poarch reveals how TikTok saved her life
Twitter: bellapoarch
Bella Poarch was very honest about how TikTok saved her.

Finishing off by saying that she wants other people “in a similar place” to know that “things can change,” Bella wants to spread a positive message, and given the 2020 she’s had, she’s living proof that things can turn around in a matter of seconds.

Following on from her 2020 TikTok success, she says she’s been working with “songwriters and producers who have made the music for all my favorite artists” and has even been linked with a move to 100 Thieves. Needless to say, her life has turned a corner, and thanks to her creativity, she’s only going to see even more success going forward.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123)  in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.