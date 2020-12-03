Bella Poarch explains how TikTok saved her life - Dexerto

TikTok star Bella Poarch has revealed that she was in a “dark place” before her success on the platform, saying that it literally saved her life.

In September 2020, Poarch’s ‘M to the B’ TikTok became the most liked video on the platform, racking up a massive 43 million likes at the time of writing.

While other creators such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have more followers on the platform, Poarch has still managed to launch a successful influencer career.

But, as Poarch explained in a post on December 3, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and TikTok actually saved her from a dark place in her life.

As TikTok revealed Poarch to have had the most viral video of 2020 in their Year in Review, she posted a statement to Twitter explaining how much it really means to her — and it’s a lot more than we might have thought.

“Before any of this happened to me, I was in a really dark place,” she explained. “I would wake up going to war with my depression, PTSD, and anxiety… I felt hopeless… and planned to give up.”

That wasn’t all, though. She continued: “I’m still fighting the same war, but the arsenal of things that help me fight are different now… For the first time in my life, I wake up looking forward to going to war.”

Finishing off by saying that she wants other people “in a similar place” to know that “things can change,” Bella wants to spread a positive message, and given the 2020 she’s had, she’s living proof that things can turn around in a matter of seconds.

Following on from her 2020 TikTok success, she says she’s been working with “songwriters and producers who have made the music for all my favorite artists” and has even been linked with a move to 100 Thieves. Needless to say, her life has turned a corner, and thanks to her creativity, she’s only going to see even more success going forward.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.