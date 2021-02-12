Logo
Charli D’Amelio addresses backlash over Squishmallow toy collection

Published: 12/Feb/2021 17:26

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio with her Squishmallow collection
Instagram: charlidamelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has addressed the backlash she received after posting a picture of her Squishmallow stuffed animal collection, calling the response “extreme” and saying she was just excited to join in.

Charli D’Amelio is the most followed person on TikTok to date, with over 100 million followers on the video-sharing app. While she has a huge number of fans, being in the spotlight has also brought a lot of hate her way, even resulting in her losing thousands of thousands of followers after her controversy back in November.

Charli and Dixie’s 2 Chix podcast serves as a way for the stars to share their candid thoughts on internet fame, though of late they have found themselves having to address some bizarre backlash, like people claiming Charli was trying to copy Dixie with a music career.

At the start of February, the star found criticism coming her way again after she posted a harmless photo of her surrounded by Squishmallows. Squishmallows are an adorable brand of stuffed animal with large, round, and often very colorful creatures, that have become extremely popular recently.

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

Many claimed that the TikToker was going to “raise the prices” of the stuffed creatures, as well as increasing the popularity of the brand, and therefore making them sell out. One commenter said, “if y’all thought it was hard to find them before, now we are really screwed.”

But in a February 11 episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Charli and Dixie addressed the bizarre backlash, which Dixie herself called, “one of the dumbest things she’s ever heard.”

Charli stated that she wanted, “the Squishmallow fandom to see where I’m coming from,” and explained that she was “really excited” to get some of the coveted toys after hearing about them.

She revealed that she had so many duplicates because she had bought mystery packs which were the product that could get to her the fastest, and she had planned to give the extras to friends and fans.

Topic starts at 1:47

Charli said she even saw some Squishmallow fans saying, “why does she have all the ugly ones,” with the TikTok star disagreeing and saying, “they were so cute.”

She hit out at the people who were criticizing her over her collection, saying, “everyone expects me to be this adult all the time, and then when I show my side that’s like, hey, I’m still growing up, I still want to be able to do normal teenager things. And if that’s mini brands or stuffed animals of any sort, that shouldn’t be something that people feel the need to gatekeep.”

With all eyes on them, it seems like the D’Amelio sisters can’t catch a break from the criticism, though they still have many fans on their side.

Elon Musk reveals plans to make Tesla Roadster hover on Joe Rogan Podcast

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:32

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Podcast
Spotify: The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk elaborated on plans to add “rocket technology” to the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster in order to make it hover, though safety concerns will have an effect on its capabilities.

Joe Rogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest podcasters on the internet, standing at just over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Despite his move over to Spotify he still maintains a solid listener base, and as ever, continues to have the most high-profile guests flock to his Texas studio to be on the JRE podcast.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been on the podcast twice before, and each time he has proven to be a hugely popular guest among viewers. The first episode they did together, episode 1169, has over 40 million views on YouTube.

Joe Rogan and ELon Musk on the JRE podcast
PowerfulJRE, YouTube
Elon Musk appeared on the JRE podcast in 2018, and later in 2020.

This time around, Joe wanted to get some info on the upcoming Tesla Roadster, the second generation to the all-electric sports car produced from 2008.

Musk has previously spoken about the possibility of adding rocket thrusters to the new Roadster model back in 2018, teasing that, “maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly,” and he doubled down on these plans in episode 1609 of the JRE podcast.

After Joe asked when the Roadster might be available, Elon revealed that “we’re finishing the insuring of it this year, and so hopefully start shipping them next year,” before adding, “and we’re gonna throw some rocket technology in that car.”

Topic starts at 58:35

Then came the all-important question: “will it hover?” It’s clear that the CEO is keeping hold of his plans from 2018, as he replied: “I want it to hover. And I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people.”

He went on to add: “I thought maybe we could make it hover but like, not too high. So maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that,” in order to stop it from being lethal.

Musk revealed that the car would be able to travel while it’s hovering, and although you’d be able to travel “pretty fast,” you’re still going to be “time-limited.”

The news that Tesla is still trying to go ahead with plans for an actual hover-car will no doubt be exciting for many, and people will be keen to see whether it really comes to fruition next year.