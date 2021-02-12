Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio hits out at haters accusing her of copying Dixie’s music career

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:20 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 10:29

by Connor Bennett
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio hold hands on a sofa
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio hit back at people who believed that Charli was stepping on her sister’s territory and starting a music career after she made a joke about rapping on a song. 

Since TikTok burst onto the social media scene in mid-2020, its success has seen the arrival of new stars, with none bigger than the D’Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie. 

The pair, who have a huge following across all of social media, have expanded way outside of TikTok, with Dixie getting into music – and even had fans calling for her to be nominated for Grammy awards. 

Charli hasn’t quite gotten into music, outside of an upcoming feature on Dixie’s new song that caused some fans to hit out at her for stepping on her sister’s territory. Though, the sisters have cleared the air, with Charli mocking anyone who believed she was getting into rapping in the first place.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

During the February 11 episode of their 2Chix podcast, the sisters touched on how some fans took Charli’s joke about stepping into music way out of context, and that they shouldn’t have taken any notice to begin with.

“Charli is not rapping,” Dixie said, before Charli stepped in to explain her side of things. “I made a joke, and people were like ‘wow, Charli has to really like take over everything, why can’t she let Dixie have a music career, now she has to rap?’ 

“I had like a three-second speaking line in one of her songs that are not even out yet, so how can you guys be mad?,” Charli added. “And I was like, y’all really think I’m going to be rapping? If you really think that I’m going to start my rap career, that’s on you. Who would believe that?” 

Timestamp of 6:30

Of course, it’ll come as a blow to any fans who may have been excited to hear Charli step into the music game, but as she says, it wasn’t to be believed in the first place as it’s only a tiny cameo. 

Who knows, it might happen in the future, and the sister might drop a proper duet together. Though, it’s unlikely to come in the form of a rap hit.

Valorant

Zedd hits up Dr Disrespect for potential Valorant stream collab

Published: 12/Feb/2021 5:12

by Andrew Amos
Zedd and Dr Disrespect playing Valorant
Wikimedia Commons: Charito Yap / Dr Disrespect / Riot Games

Share

Dr Disrespect zedd

It’s no secret popular DJ Anton ‘Zedd’ Zaslavski is a big fan of Valorant. He’s pretty good at it too, streaming on Twitch from time-to-time. However, he’s aiming for the stars when it comes to gaming, and could potentially be duoing with Dr Disrespect in the near future.

Zedd is pretty open about his love for Valorant. The DJ is no pushover either ⁠— he’s hit Immortal before, and used to stream the title pretty frequently on Twitch.

He plays a mean duelist on Phoenix and Jett, and that might make him a pretty good duo along Dr Disrespect.

The Two-time has played a chunk of Valorant himself from time-to-time. He’s been on the grind again, posting a clip of him booting up onto Future Earth and farming some enemies.

His gameplay did catch the eye of Zedd, who might be looking to take a break from producing his next big hit to play a couple of games with the Doc.

“Doc, it’s time for us to duo,” the DJ said on Twitter in reply to one of Dr Disrespect’s clips.

While the Two-time hasn’t made a public note of Zedd’s request yet, it’d be a collab to bring the house down.

The two would make a formidable duo, fragging out on duelists. It could even have the potential to break livestreaming records if they manage to make it a big deal.

Dr Disrespect has mentioned that he’s “addicted” to Valorant again, even hitting up Riot to potentially design a new map.

The developers are all ears, with director Joe Ziegler asking Dr Disrespect to send through his thoughts and ideas for any potential maps for Valorant down the line.

So, if the stars align, Zedd and Dr Disrespect could be hitting the queues together in Valorant very soon — maybe even on a Doc-designed map.

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for it.