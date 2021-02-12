How to do a Q&A on TikTok

TikTok has introduced a new Q&A feature inspired by the ‘reply to comment with a video’ function that allows creators to more easily answer their followers’ questions, in a more structured way.

One of the most important things about TikTok is communication. Having users be able to easily connect with each other, is instrumental to keeping the app running, and the company has introduced various features to help users stay connected such as Stitches, Duets, and Live streams.

A popular function is the ability for creators to reply to comments on their video with a whole new video, allowing for more thorough explanations, reactions, or tutorials.

Seeing its success on the app, TikTok has decided to start implementing a specific Q&A feature that makes sending and answering questions a lot easier.

TikTok has a new Q&A feature. I just enabled it for my profile. Come ask questions there and I'll reply to a few asap 👀 pic.twitter.com/IfnxrXRrKd — Reddysh (Red) ❤ (@imReddysh) February 11, 2021

How to add Q&A to TikTok profile

In order to be able to switch on this feature, you will first need to have a creator profile, which is only possible after you reach 10,000 followers, have over 10,000 views in the past 30 days, and be over the age of 18.

Providing you meet these criteria and have switched your account to a creator account, here’s how you add Q&A to your profile.

Click on the ‘Me’ tab, and then the three dots in the top right corner to open settings. Enter the ‘Creator’ tab. Select ‘Q&A’ Click ‘Turn on Q&A’

The option to send you a question will then appear on your profile.

New! TikTok’s got a Q&A feature! Creators can add Q&A button to profile allowing followers to leave questions which they can answer via video replies or in a livestream h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/aMHt4WGhyC — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 19, 2021

How to send someone a question via the Q&A feature

Sending a question through this feature is super easy, and makes engaging with a creator’s content that much easier. There are two ways to go about it.

Find a video from your chosen creator (they must have the Q&A feature turned on.) Open the comments tab. In the comment bar, there will be a speech bubble with a question mark in it. Click this to type and send your question.

Alternatively, you are also able to do it directly through their profile.

Go to the creator’s profile, (again, this creator must have the Q&A feature switched on.) At the bottom of their bio you should see a red Q&A button. Click this button, and you will be able to see what other people have asked the same creator. Select the ‘Ask question’ tab at the bottom of the screen to write your question.

With this feature, connecting with creators should prove to be a lot easier, and helps build off features that are already popular on TikTok.