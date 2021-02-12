Logo
How to do a Q&A on TikTok

Published: 12/Feb/2021 15:20 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 15:21

by Georgina Smith
The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g

TikTok has introduced a new Q&A feature inspired by the ‘reply to comment with a video’ function that allows creators to more easily answer their followers’ questions, in a more structured way.

One of the most important things about TikTok is communication. Having users be able to easily connect with each other, is instrumental to keeping the app running, and the company has introduced various features to help users stay connected such as Stitches, Duets, and Live streams.

A popular function is the ability for creators to reply to comments on their video with a whole new video, allowing for more thorough explanations, reactions, or tutorials.

Seeing its success on the app, TikTok has decided to start implementing a specific Q&A feature that makes sending and answering questions a lot easier.

How to add Q&A to TikTok profile

In order to be able to switch on this feature, you will first need to have a creator profile, which is only possible after you reach 10,000 followers, have over 10,000 views in the past 30 days, and be over the age of 18.

Providing you meet these criteria and have switched your account to a creator account, here’s how you add Q&A to your profile.

  1. Click on the ‘Me’ tab, and then the three dots in the top right corner to open settings.
  2. Enter the ‘Creator’ tab.
  3. Select ‘Q&A’
  4. Click ‘Turn on Q&A’

The option to send you a question will then appear on your profile.

How to send someone a question via the Q&A feature

Sending a question through this feature is super easy, and makes engaging with a creator’s content that much easier. There are two ways to go about it.

  1. Find a video from your chosen creator (they must have the Q&A feature turned on.)
  2. Open the comments tab.
  3. In the comment bar, there will be a speech bubble with a question mark in it. Click this to type and send your question.

Alternatively, you are also able to do it directly through their profile.

  1. Go to the creator’s profile, (again, this creator must have the Q&A feature switched on.)
  2. At the bottom of their bio you should see a red Q&A button.
  3. Click this button, and you will be able to see what other people have asked the same creator.
  4. Select the ‘Ask question’ tab at the bottom of the screen to write your question.

With this feature, connecting with creators should prove to be a lot easier, and helps build off features that are already popular on TikTok.

How to go live on TikTok

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:17

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on phone screen
Pixabay: olbergeron

Going live on TikTok is a great way to connect with your TikTok followers, but there are a few requirements that need to be met before a user is permitted to live stream.

If you’ve been on TikTok for any extended period of time, you may have scrolled past, and even watched a live stream or two when they pop up on your For You Page.

While it can be a chance for hugely popular creators to connect with thousands of followers at the same time, it is not only for big influencers. A good portion of the TikTok userbase has the ability to live stream, though it is not available to users immediately upon downloading the app.

There are some requirements that need to be met in order for the average user to be able to live stream, relating to your age and follower count.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.

TikTok live requirements:

In order to be able to live stream, your TikTok account must meet the following requirements:

  • Have more than 1000 followers
  • Be at least 16 years old.

If you’ve met these standards the option to live stream should be available, and if you’ve only recently met the requirements then the option should appear soon.

How do you go live on TikTok?

Once you have met the requirements for being able to go live, the process of actually streaming is pretty simple.

  1. Launch TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom-center of your screen.
  2. Under the red record button, select the option labeled ‘live.’
  3. Enter a title for your live.
  4. Tap ‘go live’ to start the stream.

Once live viewers will be able to talk to you via live chat, making communication much more instant. It also gives you an opportunity to delve into longer content, like storytimes for example, that TikTok’s usual one-minute video limit doesn’t give you.

While not everyone can go live right off the bat, the threshold for being able to is still relatively low, and can serve as a great way to communicate with your followers.