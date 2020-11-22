Charli D’Amelio becomes first TikTok star to hit 100 million followers - Dexerto

After little over a year of activity on the app, social media star Charli D’Amelio has become the very first person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok, at the age of just 16.

Charli D’Amelio started making TikToks in late 2019, posting a variety of dance and lip-sync videos that quickly went viral. Before that, she had been a competitive dancer for ten years, well prepared to make addictive dance content that earned up a rapidly expanding following.

Since then, the young superstar has gone on to do some incredible things. She had her own iconic drink put on the Dunkin Donuts menu, collaborated with singer Jennifer Lopez on multiple occasions including at the Superbowl, and has embarked on multiple business enterprises alongside her family.

Charli appeared on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list for 2020 alongside stars like Beyoncé and Zendaya, going from ordinary teen to global superstar overnight.

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million

And now she’s hit the ultimate milestone: a whopping 100 million followers on her TikTok account alone. To hit the big number in just over a year is unprecedented, and at such a young age is an enormous achievement.

Things were looking a little shaky for the star recently when some people became outraged over an “ungrateful” comment, losing around a million followers as a result. However in true Charli style she was back posting within days, and quickly made back the followers she lost.

Despite the bump in the road, Charli still sits well ahead of the other most-followed people on the app, with Addison Rae in second place at over 60 million followers. Even TikTok’s own account is only 5th place on the list, showing just how powerful its influencers have become.

According to Charli, one of her first every TikToks to go viral was an adorable dance duet with TikTok user move_with_joy, and since then her fame has skyrocketed.

Dixie D’Amelio, Charli’s older sister, has also been making waves in the world of the internet, and the two sisters are very much a team. Together they’ve collaborated with Morphe, created their own nail collection, and even have a podcast now.

Dixie is doing incredibly well for herself too, with over 40 million followers on TikTok alongside the beginnings of her music career with her video for “Be Happy” alongside partner Noah Beck.

However, it seems that Charli will be the only one sitting over the 100 million line for the time being, with massive congratulations in order for the huge achievement.