 Charli D’Amelio becomes first TikTok star to hit 100 million followers - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio becomes first TikTok star to hit 100 million followers

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:37 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 12:39

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio images side by side
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

After little over a year of activity on the app, social media star Charli D’Amelio has become the very first person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok, at the age of just 16.

Charli D’Amelio started making TikToks in late 2019, posting a variety of dance and lip-sync videos that quickly went viral. Before that, she had been a competitive dancer for ten years, well prepared to make addictive dance content that earned up a rapidly expanding following.

Since then, the young superstar has gone on to do some incredible things. She had her own iconic drink put on the Dunkin Donuts menu, collaborated with singer Jennifer Lopez on multiple occasions including at the Superbowl, and has embarked on multiple business enterprises alongside her family.

The D'Amelio family in Mr Beast's Creator Game
YouTube: MrBeast
The D’Amelio family are known for their entertaining dynamic, producing various different projects together.

Charli appeared on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list  for 2020 alongside stars like Beyoncé and Zendaya, going from ordinary teen to global superstar overnight.

Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million

And now she’s hit the ultimate milestone: a whopping 100 million followers on her TikTok account alone. To hit the big number in just over a year is unprecedented, and at such a young age is an enormous achievement.

Things were looking a little shaky for the star recently when some people became outraged over an “ungrateful” comment, losing around a million followers as a result. However in true Charli style she was back posting within days, and quickly made back the followers she lost.

Despite the bump in the road, Charli still sits well ahead of the other most-followed people on the app, with Addison Rae in second place at over 60 million followers. Even TikTok’s own account is only 5th place on the list, showing just how powerful its influencers have become.

According to Charli, one of her first every TikToks to go viral was an adorable dance duet with TikTok user move_with_joy, and since then her fame has skyrocketed.

@charlidamelio

#duet with @move_with_joy this is so cute i love this

♬ step step flip flip shoulder shoulder hip hip – Joy

Dixie D’Amelio, Charli’s older sister, has also been making waves in the world of the internet, and the two sisters are very much a team. Together they’ve collaborated with Morphe, created their own nail collection, and even have a podcast now.

Dixie is doing incredibly well for herself too, with over 40 million followers on TikTok alongside the beginnings of her music career with her video for “Be Happy” alongside partner Noah Beck.

However, it seems that Charli will be the only one sitting over the 100 million line for the time being, with massive congratulations in order for the huge achievement.

WingsofRedemption banned from Twitch for hate speech

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:20

by Joe Craven
Twitter: WORGODICP

Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Jordie ‘WingsofRedemption’ Jordan has revealed he was banned from the streaming platform for hate speech, but has also criticized Twitch for not being clear in the exact reasons behind his ban. 

Any Twitch streamer will know how careful the platform requires creators to be while live. Many streamers have, in the past, been baited into showing unsafe images or videos on stream, as viewers try and get them banned for a troll.

Twitch are also known to crack down hard on any streamer who is perceived to break their rules and community guidelines.

It seems that WingsofRedemption, a popular streamer known primarily for Call of Duty, but also a variety of games, was banned on November 21 for ‘hate speech.’

Wingsofredemption on Twitch
Twitch: WingsOfRedemption
WingsOfRedemption has been suspended for seven days from Twitch.

It was not initially clear what caused the South Carolina resident to be banned, but he tweeted out to confirm to his followers that it was for a violation of Twitch’s rules on hate speech.

“So I got banned 7 days on Twitch for using hate speech,” he explained. “I’ve emailed them and I’ll let you know when I get official word for what for.”

However, it seems that Jordan was not satisfied with Twitch’s written response, describing the reply he received as a “blanket statement”.

“Well Twitch got back to me and gave me a blanket statement,” he said. “They wont tell me what I said to get banned just that I said something. How are you to learn if you don’t point it out?”

Jordan confirmed that his ban is a week-long, the same as was received by xQc for his behavior in a recent Twitch Rivals Fall Guys event. Barring any last-minute u-turn from Twitch, he’ll be free to return to the platform on November 28.

Wings of Redemption has been caught up in a number of controversies on Twitch in the past. Most notably, he was slammed for demanding viewers donate to him hourly, else he would quit the game.

At the time of his ban, Jordan had just under 200,000 followers on Twitch. He was previously incredibly popular on YouTube, before stopping uploads and moving almost exclusively to Twitch.