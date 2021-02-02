 Charli D'Amelio blasted by fans for posting "insane" Squishmallows collection - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio blasted by fans for posting “insane” Squishmallows collection

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:06

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio under fire for Squishmallow collection
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to criticism from her hordes of online fans, but this latest instance of backlash came about for a totally unexpected reason — and it’s all thanks to her stuffed animal collection.

Squishmallows are a relatively new line of cute, round and rainbow-colored plushies, which essentially take the basic premise of an animal and transform it into a sort of uber-adorable jelly bean.

A quick look at the Squishmallows website shows that quite a few of the brand’s products are currently out of stock, and are priced at anywhere from $12.99 – $20 per toy.

That being said, there might be a reason why these cute critters are so hard to come by; some critics are placing the blame on Charli D’Amelio, who currently reigns as the queen of TikTok with over 107 million followers on the viral video app.

Squishmallows
Squishmallows.com
Squishmallows have become quite the collectible item among plushie fans.

The reason for this recent outrage against the star came about after she posted a pic of her impressive collection of the plushie brand, which completely surrounded her on all sides. Tongue-in-cheek, the influencer even joked that she wanted to be sponsored by Squishmallows — but it doesn’t seem like many collectors are happy about that possibility.

While some might congratulate an avid collector on achieving such a goal, it seems many of her fans are upset with her photo, claiming that Charli could inflate the prices of Squishmallows and make it harder for the average joe to nab one for themselves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

“Stop, you’re gonna make them raise the prices,” one user wrote.

“If y’all thought it was hard to find them before, now we are really screwed,” another commented.

“Please god no, don’t make it harder for us,” yet another bemoaned.

Commenters decry Charli D'melio's Squishmallows collection.
Twitter: Defnoodles / Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Critics were quick to lash out at Charli, who they claimed would make it incredibly difficult for fans to get their hands on Squishmallows.

Charli even received some shock from her fellow creators, with the likes of Madi Monroe and even big sis Dixie D’Amelio expressing disbelief at her sudden interest in the stuffed animal line.

“When you told me you ordered a few, I thought you meant like, five,” Monroe chimed in.

“You’re insane!” Dixie commented.

The TikToker has yet to respond to the backlash around this surprising incident, which comes on the heels of a previous faux pas after she mistook a Twitter hashtag for singer Charli XCX for one for herself.

YouTuber stunned after spotting Justin Bieber’s Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:11

by Alan Bernal
justin Bieber rolls royce west coast custom
Justin Bieber Instagram / effspot YouTube

Justin Bieber

A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

The 26-year-old pop star has been leading a quiet life, making appearances every once in a while with his wife of two years, Hailey Rhode Bieber. As a leader in trending music, fashion and all things lifestyle, when Beiber does get found in public, nothing about it is low-key.

Well, YouTuber Gordon ‘effspot’ Cheng and his mates were caught off-guard when they apparently drove by the Canadian singer-songwriter, though they weren’t exactly sure if it was Bieber or not.

But speculations were put to bed after gazing on the imposing Rolls Royce, made special by West Coast Customs’ famous garage, and effspot was completely beside himself after connecting the dots.

The channel, that’s known for showcasing some of the most wild vehicles to their community of 688,000 subscribers, got themselves an up-close outside look at Beiber’s new ride for 2021.

“The funny thing is,” effspot explained, “we were driving in [our] car, and [Beiber] looked at us and he was like, ‘What the fuck was that?’ And we look at him, and we thought ‘What the fuck is that?!’”

See, effspot also has a wild looking ride, but for completely different reasons. Well, it seems like they both got the live reactions from people who’d expect to see their respective cars.

The star was also spotted outside a Santa Monica restaurant with the same Rolls Royce, and the images from his outing had the silver car prominently featured.

justin Bieber rolls royce west coast customs
effspot YouTube
Justin Bieber’s luxurious Rolls Royce made by West Coast has been spotted out a few times in the wild.

Beiber’s car itself is something to behold. While it has the gorgeous design of the legendary company, the specialists at West Coast Customs outfitted the machine with an astonishingly futuristic body.

Now, it looks like something that would be labeled as a special Tesla with a Space edition of some sort, but the famous wide-body and elegant angel outfitted on the hood reassured passerbys of its origins.

The Rolls Royce is one of Beiber’s recent 2021 purchases and it’s already capturing people’s intrigue, which is bound to grow as the Canadian star makes more appearances out in the wild.