Charli D'Amelio blasted by fans for posting "insane" Squishmallows collection - Dexerto

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to criticism from her hordes of online fans, but this latest instance of backlash came about for a totally unexpected reason — and it’s all thanks to her stuffed animal collection.

Squishmallows are a relatively new line of cute, round and rainbow-colored plushies, which essentially take the basic premise of an animal and transform it into a sort of uber-adorable jelly bean.

A quick look at the Squishmallows website shows that quite a few of the brand’s products are currently out of stock, and are priced at anywhere from $12.99 – $20 per toy.

That being said, there might be a reason why these cute critters are so hard to come by; some critics are placing the blame on Charli D’Amelio, who currently reigns as the queen of TikTok with over 107 million followers on the viral video app.

The reason for this recent outrage against the star came about after she posted a pic of her impressive collection of the plushie brand, which completely surrounded her on all sides. Tongue-in-cheek, the influencer even joked that she wanted to be sponsored by Squishmallows — but it doesn’t seem like many collectors are happy about that possibility.

While some might congratulate an avid collector on achieving such a goal, it seems many of her fans are upset with her photo, claiming that Charli could inflate the prices of Squishmallows and make it harder for the average joe to nab one for themselves.

“Stop, you’re gonna make them raise the prices,” one user wrote.

“If y’all thought it was hard to find them before, now we are really screwed,” another commented.

“Please god no, don’t make it harder for us,” yet another bemoaned.

Charli even received some shock from her fellow creators, with the likes of Madi Monroe and even big sis Dixie D’Amelio expressing disbelief at her sudden interest in the stuffed animal line.

“When you told me you ordered a few, I thought you meant like, five,” Monroe chimed in.

“You’re insane!” Dixie commented.

The TikToker has yet to respond to the backlash around this surprising incident, which comes on the heels of a previous faux pas after she mistook a Twitter hashtag for singer Charli XCX for one for herself.