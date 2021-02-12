Logo
Entertainment

James Charles confuses fans after revealing completely bald head

Published: 12/Feb/2021 13:18

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: KevinWong

Share

James Charles

Is James Charles suddenly bald? Fans have been left confused after the YouTuber was filmed by paparazzi outside BOA on Thursday night with a shaved head. But has he really gotten rid of his luscious locks? 

James Charles, while known for his impeccable makeup, can never resist a fashion statement either, having caused a stir with his choices of appearance several times throughout his career.

The beauty guru stirred up some strong opinions when he had some particularly daring outfit choices at Coachella in 2019, after which he explained in an interview that he wears certain outfits to destroy gender norms.

As many of his fans know, James often experiments with different hairstyles by wearing all sorts of different wigs, but he has rarely touched the natural hair on his head.

James Charles wig
Instagram: James Charles
James Charles often experiments with daring outfit choices

That’s why it was so surprised when he told Hollywood Fix that his bald head was real and that he’d actually shaved it. In his interview with Hollywood Fix he maintained that it was real, that he did it himself and added “I’m trying something new…I just did it today.”

James also revealed his new look on his Instagram story, first teasing fans saying “Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair” before finally revealing the final look.

But viewers in the comments were not convinced, choosing not to be so easily baited into believing he make such a dramatic choice. One viewer wrote, “James would never, you can see it’s not real if you look closely at the back of his head. But if he did, which he didn’t, still looks great.”

Another wrote, “Y’all he didn’t even shave it. It’s a bald cap you can easily tell… James has said many times that he never will do anything to his hair again after it falling out from bleaching it.”

The only way fans will know for sure is to keep an eye on James’ social channels to see if his hair grows back unusually fast, or if he maintains the bald look for weeks to come.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer MrConRem confirms streaming return following grooming allegations

Published: 12/Feb/2021 13:08

by Dexerto
MrConRem filming a YouTube video
YouTube: MrConRem

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamer MrConRem has returned to Twitter with a new apology for grooming allegations made against him in December 2020, saying that he will be returning to streaming “soon.”

MrConRem is a streamer known for playing Fortnite on Twitch, with a follower base of just under 200,000.

In December 2020, the streamer was accused of grooming underage girls, after screenshots emerged online of a 17-year-old girl saying she had sent him pictures of herself for money. In the screenshots, the individual says that MrConRem is 22 years old, but the leaker claims he’s actually 24.

Another screenshot showed an unnamed person allege that the streamer sent her inappropriate messages despite the fact that her age was listed in her bio as 17.

Shortly after, MrConRem responded to the situation with a TwitLonger post, in which he said, “I was told she was 18,” calling it a “mistake.” He also added that he’s “so sorry to those who were affected.” He appeared to deactivate his account after posting the TwitLonger.

MrConRem announces return to streaming

After not having spoken about the situation since December 6, the streamer has now returned with another TwitLonger posted, on February 12.

He begins the post by apologizing again, writing that, “My actions last year were in no way acceptable. I’m sorry to those that looked up to me who I let down.” He added: “I realize now that I used my “clout” to my benefit and I’m embarrassed and ashamed.”

MrConRem announces return to streaming in TwitLonger

MrConRem explained that he streamed for at least 10 hours every single day because it was his “happiness,” and that since being on his break he has been seeking help and will “continue to do so.”

Finally, he announced that he will be returning to Twitch, though doesn’t give any specifics of when exactly that will be. “For those who still rock with me, as stated above, streaming is my happiness and I will be returning soon and can’t wait to reunite with my Twitch family again,” he wrote. “I miss you guys and appreciate you so much. I hope you can forgive me. Here’s to a better 2021. Love you guys.”

The response to his return was mixed, though it appears that the streamer is committed to returning. When exactly he will begin streaming again is not yet clear.