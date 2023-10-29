Charli D’Amelio slammed for “mocking” Walmart cashiers in popcorn promotion

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has faced backlash for “mockery of working class” jobs after she was filmed at a Walmart store posing as a cashier to promote her new popcorn brand.

Charli D’Amelio became one of the biggest influencers in the world after she and her sister became TikTok sensations.

Charli and her family have since become fully-fledged reality stars in their own right after launching their own hit reality show The D’Amelios and pursuing various other ventures.

Now, it has been announced that Charli, Dixie, and parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio have launched Be Happy Snacks Popcorn, which is being exclusively sold at Walmart.

However, she appeared at a Walmart store to promote her new brand and was instantly hit with backlash after she was seen posing as a cashier.

Charli D’Amelio faces backlash after “mocking” Walmart cashier

Charlie D’Amelio visited a Walmart store to film promotional content after it was announced her popcorn brand was being stocked nationwide across their stores.

In the video that is circulating around socials, the TikTok star is seen wearing the classic Walmart uniform, with her own name badge, as she poses for photos and videos of her scanning her popcorn brand.

Since the clip was uploaded, she has faced considerable backlash with hundreds of comments slamming D’Amelio for “pretending” to work as an employee at the store.

“I feel like this makes a mockery of working-class jobs but okay,” the top comment said, which has gained over 13 thousand likes.

Many similar comments flooded in: “Why do rich people enjoy cosplaying the broke,” and “She’s making fun of real people’s jobs who make low income… bravo!”

“She’s not even really working. It’s a PR photo shoot, hence the camera flash with the pose. She will never know how working a real 9-5 job like this is. Pathetic of her honestly,” another added.

At the time of writing, Charli D’Amelio or Walmart has made no further comments regarding the situation.

