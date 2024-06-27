Charli & Dixie D’Amelio’s snack brand lands huge deal with 7-Eleven

TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have landed a huge deal with 7-Eleven for their ‘Be Happy Snacks’ popcorn brand.

Throughout the last few years, an increasing number of influencers have found themselves launching snack, drink, and even men’s care brands.

MrBeast has Feastables, Logan Paul and KSI have Prime Hydration and Energy drinks, and Jake Paul launched his line of men’s care products in June called ‘W.’

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio launched Be Happy Snacks in October 2023, and have continued to grow in the months since.

In an Instagram Stories post, the influencer sisters revealed that they’ve landed a huge deal with 7-Eleven to make their product available in all stores nationwide.

“We’re so excited to announce that our new one-ounce bags are now available in 7-Eleven stores nationwide,” they said.

At the time of writing, Charli and Dixie have released three flavors of their Be Happy Snacks popcorn: Cotton Candy, White Cheddar, and Himalayan Pink Salt.

To celebrate the partnership, the D’Amelio family are also giving away the “ultimate theme park experience” for one person and their friends. Once you go and purchase the new 1oz bags at 7-Eleven, scan the QR code on the bag for a chance to enter the giveaway.

It’s only available in-stores, but they’ve managed to partner with some of the biggest supermarkets and gas stations in the United States. 7-Eleven, Speedway, Jewel Osco, and Walmart.

This follows the same path as the likes of Prime and Feastables, who have managed to get into major stores like Target and Walmart and have sold very well since then.

Prime Hydration, for example, began flying off the shelves of every Walmart in the US at launch and has even outsold the PepsiCo-made Gatorade as Walmart’s most popular sports drink in March 2024.