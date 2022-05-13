Best hashtags for Instagram: How to boost your posts

If you’re an Instagram user looking to get more engagement on your posts, you can use hashtags to give your content a bit of a boost. Here are some of the most popular Instagram hashtags.

Instagram is undoubtedly still one of the biggest social media platforms out there right now, with millions of active users around the globe.

It also remains a popular place for people to try to build a social media presence, whether that’s for a business, or because they want to create an online presence as an influencer.

Getting likes and engagement can sometimes be tricky, but a popular way of boosting content on the platform is to use hashtags. These can be entered into the description of your uploads, and could help you to get your content seen by people who don’t already follow you.

Using data from Influencer Marketing Hub, here are some of the most popular Instagram hashtags on the platform right now.

Contents:

General Instagram Tags

A large portion of the most popular Instagram tags are fairly general, and can be used in almost any post if you want to potentially give it a boost.

#instagood

#like4like

#followme

#follow

#instadaily

#instalike

#follow4follow

Fashion Instagram tags

Instagram is known as a great place to show off your outfit of the day, or pictures of your style inspo, and there are plenty of popular style-related tags.

#ootd

#OutfitOfTheDay

#FashionPhotography

#FashionBlogger

#StyleInspo

#InstaStyle

#style

#fashion

#fashiongram

Food Instagram Tags

Almost everyone loves to share at least the occasional image of a delicious meal they’ve eaten at a restaurant, or perhaps a recipe they made from scratch.

Here are some popular tags to go alongside it.

#food

#instafood

#health

#foodie

#cooking

#dinner

#yummy

#foodphotography

#lunch

Fitness Instagram tags

If you want to share your fitness journey with other likeminded people on Instagram, there are some tags you can use to get your content out there.

#exercise

#gymlife

#motivation

#healthy

#workout

#training

#sport

#gym

#HealthyLifestyle

#fitness

#goals

Travel Instagram tags

Instagram can be a great way to document the cool places you’ve visited around the world. Here are some tags to add to your posts to boost your travel content.

#TravelPhotography

#instatravel

#adventure

#explore

#travelgram

#nature

#trip

#landscape

#travelblogger

So, there you have it — some of Instagram’s most popular hashtags. There are also plenty more tags to discover on the app for just about every topic or hobby.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

